NEAR Explorer
explorer.mainnet.near.org
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for NEAR Explorer on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: explorer.mainnet.near.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to NEAR Explorer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
NearBlocks
nearblocks.io
Harmony Blockchain Explorer
explorer.harmony.one
Aurora Explorer
aurorascan.dev
Optimistic Ethereum L2 Explorer
optimistic.etherscan.io
MyNearWallet
app.mynearwallet.com
OnFinality
app.onfinality.io
Chainstack
console.chainstack.com
KardiaChain
kardiachain.io
CronoScan
cronoscan.com
StrongBlock
app.strongblock.com
Coincrowd
coincrowd.com
Realis
realis.network