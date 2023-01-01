WebCatalogWebCatalog
네이버 가계부

네이버 가계부

moneybook.naver.com

Naver Moneybook Automatically register card payment/transaction details! Safer with password lock function and encryption of text transmission section, Smart saving habits! Use Naver’s household account book on your PC or smartphone. ∙ Automatically enter bank details and check/credit card notes! ∙ Automatically classifies whether it is food expenses or transportation expenses! ∙ Spending/income, card/cash graph by category! ∙ If you switch out, you can see the flow of a year at once! ∙ Easy asset management of your bankbook! Automatically register card payment/transaction history! Safer with password lock function and text transmission section encryption, The habit of saving smartly! Use Naver's household account book on your PC or smartphone. ∙ Automatically enter bank statements and check/credit card notes! ∙ Automatically classify whether it is food or transportation! ∙ Expenditure/income by category, card/cash graph! ∙ If you switch outward, the flow of a year at once! ∙ Easy asset management for your bankbook!

Website: moneybook.naver.com

