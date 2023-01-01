네이버 가계부
moneybook.naver.com
Naver Moneybook Automatically register card payment/transaction details! Safer with password lock function and encryption of text transmission section, Smart saving habits! Use Naver's household account book on your PC or smartphone. ∙ Automatically enter bank details and check/credit card notes! ∙ Automatically classifies whether it is food expenses or transportation expenses! ∙ Spending/income, card/cash graph by category! ∙ If you switch out, you can see the flow of a year at once! ∙ Easy asset management of your bankbook!
