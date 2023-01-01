WebCatalogWebCatalog
My Forex Funds is a funding program that enables traders to trade with larger accounts. We provide traders with an opportunity to profit without risking any of their own money while trading. We have accounts ranging from $10k to $100k and each account has different monthly subscriptions. Besides basic training, our program also teaches traders to trade with a goal and strategy in mind. If you like to gamble or trade for the "sake of trading", then this program might not be for you.

