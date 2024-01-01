Top MonkeyLearn Alternatives
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
The AI community building the future. Build, train and deploy state of the art models powered by the reference open source in machine learning.
scite.ai
scite.ai
Scite is a tool used to help researchers better discover and understand scientific articles via Smart Citations. Smart Citations allow users to see how a scientific paper has been cited by providing the context of the citation and a classification describing whether it provides supporting or contra...
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Synthesys platform was developed by season voice and video actors together with linguistic and AI professionals who recognized the need for producing AI audiovisual content. We believe that Personalized content and Synthetic media are the future of content. Creating a culture where valuable content ...
InfraNodus
infranodus.com
Generate Ideas and Insight using AI and Network Thinking. InfraNodus combines text analysis, network visualization, and GPT-3 AI to help you study a discourse, enhance your reading, writing, and research workflows. Get a summary overview of any text from multiple import sources, reveal the main to...
AfforAI
afforai.com
Afforai is an AI chatbot that searches, summarizes, and translates info from multiple sources to produce trustworthy research. Feed lengthy research documents to stacks of dry compliance requirements and extract the key findings you need. Afforai is your second brain, helping you distill infinite k...
Iris.ai
iris.ai
Iris.ai is one of the world’s leading start-ups in the research and development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Founded in 2015, the start-up offers an award-winning AI engine for scientific text understanding. The company uses Natural Language Processing/Machine Learning to review mas...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Unlock Insights with Qualitative Data Analysis Software Discover more from your qualitative and mixed methods data with NVivo 14, the leading qualitative data analysis solution. With NVivo 14, you can ask complex questions of your data to identify themes and draw conclusions, employ advanced data ma...
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other bus...
Cohere
cohere.com
Cohere is the leading AI platform for enterprise. Our world-class AI is uniquely suited to the needs of business, unlocking unprecedented ease-of-use, accessibility, and data privacy. Cohere’s platform is cloud-agnostic, accessible through API as a managed service, and can be deployed on virtual pri...
Enago Read
read.enago.com
Enago Read (previously Raxter.io) is an AI-powered online Reading Assistant that helps academic researchers to boost their productivity by adapting to their evolving subjective needs throughout their research life-cycle. Enago Read enables the researchers to (i) discover, understand, and review rese...
DeepOpinion
go.deepopinion.ai
DeepOpinion Studio is an intelligent process automation platform for text. Our no-code Studio enables enterprise teams to seamlessly automate text-based processes with world-class accuracy in hours. Teams use it to automate processes such as customer feedback analytics, routing & prioritizing custom...
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Symbl.ai | The Real-time AI Infrastructure for Human Conversations Get access to state of the art understanding and generative models built for all types of communication data to transform unstructured conversations into knowledge, events and insights.
tinq.ai
tinq.ai
A single API for all your text analysis needs. Tinq.ai is a simple natural language processing tool. It helps you easily implement text analysis within your projects.
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Convai
convai.com
Enable your characters with humanlike conversation capabilities in games & virtual world applications.
Text2data
text2data.com
Once analysis is finished, you will see the overall score for the document and input text with highlighted phrases. It is important to check for negations if you think some words should have different polarity
NetMiner
netminer.com
NetMiner embed internal Python-based script engine which equipped with the automatic Script Generator for unskilled users. Then the users can operate NetMiner with existing GUI or programmable script language.
Labelf
labelf.ai
Labelf is a no code AI text classification tool that let's you train the latest and greatest AI models in an afternoon based on your own data. The most popular use case is to interpret, analyze and automate customer support workflows based on calls, mail or chats. This gives you an advantage to unde...
Yabble
yabble.com
Yabble creates instant insights so you can take instant action. From the world’s first ChatGPT plugin to a suite of tools that count, summarize and chat with your data instantly – Yabble is a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing insights and text analytics with propriet...
Evolution AI
evolution.ai
Evolution AI is a multiple award-winning AI data extraction software. By combining computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), our AI models are able to understand and interpret any type of document with unprecedented accuracy. Our technology sets a new standard for automated data extract...
unitQ
unitq.com
unitQ is the missing link in your feedback loop, providing AI-powered insights from user feedback to help you craft high-quality products, services, and experiences. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Reddit, Chime, and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn,...
Prosa.ai
prosa.ai
We are an AI company that develops solutions based on Indonesian Natural Language Processing with deep learning. Our focus is on empowering businesses to engage with their customers more effectively, streamlining operations and increasing business value through innovative AI technologies.
Promptmetheus
promptmetheus.com
Promptmetheus is a cross-platform Prompt Engineering IDE that helps you augment your apps and workflows with the mighty capabilities of Generative AI. One powerful playground, all providers and LLMs. Device sync, real-time collaboration, full traceability, and much more... Use cases: * Augment apps...
Knots
knots.io
Automate Zendesk with confidence. Knots provides a single automation solution for Zendesk that’s deliverable via no-code apps or customized code. Start streamlining time for your agents and delighting your customers today.
ADVANCE.AI
advance.ai
ASEAN Fintech winner at the 2023 Global Fintech Awards by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Fintech Association. ADVANCE.AI is a leading end-to-end SaaS risk management company in Southeast Asia, providing KYC/KYB digital identity, compliance, fraud prevention, and process automatio...
Plasticity
plasticity.ai
Plasticity builds natural language processing products and APIs to understand unstructured data and extract information from text. Plasticity provides prebuilt solutions to understand unstructured data and API endpoints for natural language processing. So whether you're searching for an off-the-she...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...