WebCatalog

Mokkup.ai

Mokkup.ai

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: mokkup.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mokkup.ai on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Mokkup.ai is a product that simplifies the dashboard design process. Our tool helps users create dashboard wireframes before building in Power BI, Tableau or other data visualization tools. Mokkup.ai has been developed keeping in mind the excessive demands for a BI dashboard wireframing tool that specializes in effective visual communication between business teams and developers. One can create stunning dashboard wireframes in minutes using this tool without any expertise. The unique features of mokkup include : 1. 100+ pre built templates across various industry domains 2. Customizable charts and visuals with simple drag and drop functionality 3. Rich selection of themes and color palette 4. Live preview of your dashboard in visualization tools - Tableau/PowerBI 5. Ability to embed wireframes on blogs / website helping analysts build and showcase their portfolio 6. Easily foster teamwork, enhance decision-making, and streamline working together with interactive commenting features.

Categories:

Productivity
Other Analytics Software

Website: mokkup.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mokkup.ai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Formula Bot

Formula Bot

formulabot.com

VobeSoft

VobeSoft

vobesoft.com

Datafiniti

Datafiniti

datafiniti.co

Sprinkle Data

Sprinkle Data

sprinkledata.com

Megalytic

Megalytic

megalytic.com

PushMetrics

PushMetrics

pushmetrics.io

Landline Remover

Landline Remover

landlineremover.com

Eppo

Eppo

geteppo.com

You Might Also Like

Live Center

Live Center

livecenter.com

everviz

everviz

everviz.com

Nicepage

Nicepage

nicepage.com

Inforiver

Inforiver

inforiver.com

SeekTable

SeekTable

seektable.com

Voicera

Voicera

voicera.co

Arcade

Arcade

arcade.software

Coinlib

Coinlib

coinlib.io

RemovePanda

RemovePanda

removepanda.com

Catch Themes

Catch Themes

catchthemes.com

GretaThemes

GretaThemes

gretathemes.com

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.