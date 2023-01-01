Top Microsoft OneDrive Alternatives
Google Drive
google.com
Google Drive is a file storage and synchronization service developed by Google. Launched on April 24, 2012, Google Drive allows users to store files on their servers, synchronize files across devices, and share files. In addition to a website, Google Drive offers apps with offline capabilities for W...
iCloud
icloud.com
Sign in to iCloud to access your photos, videos, documents, notes, contacts, and more. Use your Apple ID or create a new account to start using Apple services.
Dropbox
dropbox.com
Dropbox is a file hosting service operated by the American company Dropbox, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, that offers cloud storage, file synchronization, personal cloud, and client software. Dropbox was founded in 2007 by MIT students Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi as a startup...
TeraBox
terabox.com
Provide network backup and synchronization for files. Feature with large space, fast speed, safety and stability, support for acceleration of web-based education and mobile phones. Sign up now to enjoy 1TB of free storage space
iCloud Drive
icloud.com
With iCloud Drive, you can securely store your files in iCloud and access them on iCloud.com and your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Windows computer. You can also have all the files in the Desktop and Documents folders on your Mac stored automatically in iCloud Drive. That way, you can save fil...
MEGA
mega.io
Mega (stylised in uppercase as MEGA) or Mega.nz is a cloud storage and file hosting service offered by Mega Limited, an Auckland-based company. The service is offered primarily through web-based apps. Mega mobile apps are also available for Windows Phone, Android and iOS. Mega is known for its large...
TeleDrive
teledriveapp.com
Your Free Unlimited Cloud Storage. The open source project to give you what you deserve. Using the Telegram API as your unlimited storage. So, you can upload as many as you want without any limit.
Amazon Drive
amazon.com
Amazon Drive, formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, is a cloud storage application managed by Amazon. The service offers secure cloud storage, file backup, file sharing, and Photo printing. Using an Amazon account, the files and folders can be transferred and managed from multiple devices including ...
Yandex Disk
disk.yandex.com
Upload files by simply dragging and dropping them into the browser window, perform batch operations with files and folders, and publish them right after uploading. Yandex.Disk saves your files no matter what happens.
iCloud Beta
beta.icloud.com
iCloud is essential for keeping personal information from your devices safe, up to date, and available wherever you are. At iCloud.com, you can access your photos, files, and more from any web browser. Changes you make will sync to your iPhone and other devices, so you’re always up to date.