Top Meya Alternatives
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversation...
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Botmake
botmake.io
Botmake.io is a super simple and clean no-code chatbot creation tool for business or entertainment purposes. Users can add a chatbot to their websites and improve the experience of their visitors.
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a user-friendly conversational AI platform that empowers individuals and teams of all sizes to design, build, and deploy AI-powered chatbots for various applications. As a pioneer in the chatbot industry, Botpress embraces the power of large language models (LLM) and generative AI to cre...
BotStar
botstar.com
BotStar is a comprehensive chatbot platform that makes it easy to build, develop, and refine an automated system to tackle queries and generate leads. BotStar offers several features like managing media-rich content with a built-in content management system and collecting user’s data to send to oth...
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel is an advanced messaging platform for automating business communication. Channels: - Social media: WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram; - Website: WhatsApp and Facebook chat buttons. Features: - Auto-replies to FAQs in comments and direct messages in real time; - Proactive messaging...
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox helps power businesses to engage with customers efficiently, generate more leads, and grow sales through WhatsApp Business APIs. Convert customer conversations into smart actions with WhatsApp Chatbots for your business. Gallabox believes in providing our customers with an end-to-end commu...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Relevance AI
relevanceai.com
Build and deploy AI-powered automation. Take GPT to the next level and automate more internal workflows with chains and agents. Fully-managed deployment, low-code and developer friendly.
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify t...
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird believes that conversations are at the heart of building customer relationships. As such, we built the world's most proven conversations platform for mobile apps across chat, voice, and video. Industry leaders like Virgin Mobile, Hinge, and Paytm use Sendbird to drive increased transactions...
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Insta...
Engati
engati.com
The Engati chatbot and live chat platform is the winner of the 2021 CODiE Award. It empowers you to build intelligent bots in minutes without programming. Build once and publish across 15 channels - WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Kik, Telegram, Line, Viber, Skype, Slack, WeChat, Twitter, Skype for ...
SnatchBot
snatchbot.me
SnatchBot is an Intelligent AI Virtual Assistant Platform that improves and automates the experience of customers, employees and agents at scale. The SnatchBot platform streamlines business workflows and communications with a message-based interface that requires no coding skills. With our omni-chan...
SentiOne
sentione.com
SentiOne is an AI Customer Service Automation Platform. The tool monitors the internet (social media, portals, forums, and blogs) globally using proprietary algorithms, collects public mentions, and automatically analyses them for consumer insights. The integrated interaction module allows customer ...
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Employees. The platform offers resolution-focussed automation with the best of AI + Human Intelligence. Unlock your business potential at scale! The platform is trusted across 70+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino’s, Sephora, Hyundai, Siemens Limited, Waste Connections US, Carrefour, ...
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell is a pioneer in mobile messaging and Chat Commerce innovations. The Clickatell Chat Commerce Platform enables brands to connect, interact and transact with consumers by providing innovative, intuitive conversational commerce journeys through the convenience of messaging, securely and at s...
Global Message Services
gms-worldwide.com
Global Message Services (GMS) is the trusted communications service provider for Enterprises and Mobile Operators worldwide. GMS’ CPaaS solution enables brands to unify multichannel customer communications via a single API and self-service platform. Complementing this is an AI-driven chatbots and CC...
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every m...
CBOT
cbot.ai
CBOT is a leading Conversational AI company, providing enterprise-grade AI solutions in Conversational AI and Generative AI. We specialize in enhancing customer experiences in financial services, e-commerce, telecoms, and customer services sectors through AI-based chatbots, helping businesses achiev...
mottle
mottle.com
Turn Visitors into Customers with a Friendly Chatbot. Effortlessly create an AI chatbot tailored to your business needs: streamline customer support and improve customer satisfaction — all without any coding. Simply write your instructions in plain language.
WideBot
widebot.net
WideBot is the leading Arabic-focused conversational AI chatbot building platform in the MENA region. Our mission to empower businesses with AI-powered bots that chat like human beings, so they can build strong relationships with their customers and maximize their outcomes through a seamless person...
VOGO Voice
vogovoice.com
We are VOGO Voice, an innovative group made up of the best and diverse minds in voice technology focussing on the fastest way to connect the Power of Voice. We are the future of voice-enabled applications that help business and civic organisations to reach their growing audience with a smart, target...
Steamship
steamship.com
Build AI Agents with our Python SDK, and effortlessly deploy them to the cloud. Gain access to serverless cloud hosting, vector search, webhooks, callbacks, and more.
Parallel AI
parallellabs.app
Meet Parallel AI—a cutting-edge solution tailored for modern businesses. With Parallel AI, select the most suitable AI model for each specific task, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and accuracy. Our platform seamlessly integrates with your existing knowledge bases, creating AI employees who are inf...
NoForm.aI
noform.ai
Are you tired of losing potential customers due to tedious lead forms that drive them away from your business? Take your lead generation and conversion rates to new heights with a fantastic AI sales assistant! NoForm.AI is your best GPT-4 based sales agent that can make friends with your data just ...
My AskAI
myaskai.com
AI Customer Support Chatbots for SaaS businesses, built in minutes, saving you time on generic support requests so you can spend more time with your customers.
Lindy
lindy.ai
Lindy is an AI assistant, designed to manage your daily tasks and act as an executive assistant for busy professionals. Lindy AI agents integrate with your existing tools and have the personalized context necessary to automate the mundane. Whether you're looking for * an automated executive assist...
Konverse AI
konverse.ai
Konverse is a Conversational Engagement & Chatbot platform that helps you build, manage and deploy automated engagement bots across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Live chat, Google My Business & more.
konversable
konversable.com
Konversable is a powerful chat solution designed to delight your customers and convert more enquiries. Our solution can be used across many different use cases. The Konversable has been designed to help our clients in a number of ways: * Clients with Live Chat backup enabled can now be notified of...
Juji Studio
juji.io
No-Code Cognitive AI Chatbot Builder Juji Studio combines Cognitive AI and Computational Psychology with an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) to enable anyone to create, deploy, and manage their custom cognitive AI chatbots with no code and no IT resources required. Easily achieve 100X time t...
FosterFlow
fosterflow.com
We provide chat interface for companies and small teams to the most capable AI models.
BotStacks
botstacks.ai
BotStacks is a full stack conversational AI platform that offers a suite of tools for building, deploying, and managing GenAI chatbots for various applications. It provides features such as a drag-and-drop interface for designing chatbot workflows, natural language processing capabilities for under...
Botanic
code7.com
The platform makes it possible to create the entire interaction tree simply by dragging and dropping modules. Afterwards, it only takes one click to publish the finished bot on your favorite channel such as WhatsApp Business and Web Chat.
Arsturn
arsturn.com
In today's fast-paced digital world, businesses are constantly seeking innovative ways to engage with their customers. Arsturn AI emerges as a cutting-edge solution, offering custom ChatGPT chatbots that can be integrated effortlessly into your website. Within just a minute of setup, Arsturn AI prom...
UNOY
unoy.io
AI.Assisted.Work. - UNOY® is a no-code building platform that enables you to digitise your knowledge, processes, and decisions efficiently. UNOY also makes expert knowledge easier to document and put into action. By providing tailor-made AI assistants, flexible adaptation to individual requirements...
TruVisibility
truvisibility.com
TruVisibility is a team of thought-leaders, software developers, and designers who see each day as a new opportunity for ground-breaking ideas, unparalleled execution, and building lasting customer relationships. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company’s core product, TruVisibility D...
The Bot Platform
thebotplatform.com
Start building a better employee experience. The Bot Platform's easy to use, no-code platform allows anyone to build their own bots, digital assistants and automated work tools on communication channels like Microsoft Teams, Workplace from Facebook and Messenger. Easily build apps, automate workflo...
SocialBot
getsocialbot.com
SocialBot is an artificially intelligent platform, developed in partnership with the Marketing API team at Facebook. It will automatically figure out what cars are drawing the most interest at the lowest cost-per-click and feature those ads first to drive costs down. SocialBot populates each buyer’...
Humley Studio
humleyai.com
Humley Studio, a cutting-edge SaaS platform, empowers businesses to effortlessly build intelligent conversations. No coding required – it's a user-friendly platform, utilising best of breed AI technology including GPT to supercharge your conversational experiences. Our tools ensure safe AI usage and...
Fixie.ai
fixie.ai
Fixie.ai is a cloud-based platform designed to build, host, and scale natural language agents.
Conversed.ai
conversed.ai
Through our conversational AI PaaS platform we design, develop & optimize chat bots & voice bots to automatically answer questions & request from employees, drive business goals through conversational commerce, and automate customer care. Our chatbots run on our clients’ website or app, on Messenge...
ChatPion
chatpion.net
ChatPion— AI Chatbot for Facebook, Instagram, eCommerce, SMS/Email & Social Media Marketing (SaaS) ChatPion is an all-in-one solution designed to uplift your business across various domains such as marketing, sales, automation & ecommerce business. Our platform boasts an advanced AI chatbot creator...
lphachat
alphachat.ai
AlphaChat is a Conversational AI platform. It makes customer service more efficient and customers happy. Anyone can build their own Intelligent Virtual Assistant (i.e. a smart AI chatbot) and set it up for customer support automation in less than an hour. The value the product provides: Increase y...
Aimylogic
aimylogic.com
A simple visual AI-powered bot builder Aimylogic is a platform for natural language communication for SMBs, whereby over 60.000 users have created thousands of skills for voice assistants and chatbots at the touch of a button. Even non-developers can create a skill or a smart bot using Aimylogic.
Wit.ai
wit.ai
Wit.ai is an API that makes it easy for developers to build applications and devices that you can talk to.
ThumbCrowd
thumb-crowd.com
ThumbCrowd is an empowering platform which facilitates businesses to build intelligent bots to interact with their customers through live chat on website, social media channels and applications. It also provides pre-built templates for businesses to get started. For your Ai/ML Bot, build a workflow ...
Smartly.ai
smartly.ai
Create, deploy and monitor cross device conversational applications with Smartly AI. The intuitive SaaS platform has been designed to be used by all profiles, enabling all members of a project team to effectively collaborate to create a conversational application. Smartly AI’s unique framework means...
QBox
qbox.ai
QBox is an excellent tool that provides a comprehensive and customizable application for testing conversational AI applications. It simplifies and accelerates the testing process, improves accuracy, and helps users deliver high-quality digital assistants. QBox analyzes and benchmarks your chatbot t...
Chatlayer.ai
chatlayer.ai
Upgrade your Chatbot to the next level! The advanced chatbot technology Chatlayer by Sinch gives you the chance to start easily with more complex chatbot projects and AI. When you already use Sinch Engage you can connect your Sinch Engage chatbot seamlessly with Chatlayer by Sinch and upgrade the ...
Bot Libre
botlibre.com
Chat with thousands of AI bots, or create your own Bot Libre allows you to create your own chat bot, train them, and share them with others. Chat with thousands of bots in our open bot directory. Chat with bots that want to be your friend, bots that want to be your girlfriend or boyfriend, bots th...
BOTNATION AI
botnation.ai
Botnation AI is the best bot building platform for engaging voice and text-based conversational apps. No programming required, build your bot in minutes!
Botbiz
botbiz.io
Grow your business faster with a better WhatsApp Business API solution: * Easy Chatbot Builder * Bulk Broadcast * Shared Team Inbox * Template Messages * User Input-Flow * Team Member * Webhook Workflow * Webform Integration * SMS & Email Integration * Auto-responders Integration * WooCommerce Inte...
Xenioo
xenioo.com
Xenioo is a renowned powerful and flexible platform which empowers professionals and businesses to build and publish their bots on multiple channels. We founded Xenioo in early 2017, with a mission to provide the fastest and greatest feature-packed chatbot platform possible. As the approach of Xen...
Tail.ai
tail.ai
Tail.ai provides the easiest solution to transform your product catalog into a conversational experience. Within a few clicks, your catalog will become alive and will offer a conversational product discovery experience to your prospects and customers.
botsplash
botsplash.com
Every business opportunity starts with a conversation. Botsplash, an omni channel conversation platform delivers innovative, digital messaging software to connect businesses and customers across any digital platform. Customized solutions meet regulatory requirements while making your business stand ...
Userbot
userbot.ai
Userbot in an AI-powered Customer Experience Platform made by humans for humans. Thanks to the power of our proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, you are able to offer an immersive and omnichannel experience through our Conversational AI interfaces and Digital Humans. Automating the conver...
Mio
m.io
Mio is a secure middleware that unlocks cross-platform messaging, file sharing, and meeting initiation for enterprise organizations that use Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, Slack, or Zoom Team Chat. Mio is the only native solution that partners with Google to leverage API federation, allowing e...