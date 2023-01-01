Memtime
Website: memtime.com
We want to relieve people from the hassle of time tracking: Memtime is a software that automatically records time in all programs and displays your working day - to help you remember every minute immediately and save 75% of your time tracking effort. What makes us uniquely employee-friendly: Memtime stores all data exclusively on the user's device. This means employee monitoring is prevented upfront because no one but the user can access data.
