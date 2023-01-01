Top Mediafly Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall is a cloud based phone system for your remote sales and support teams. Integrates with HubSpot, Intercom, Pipedrive, Salesforce & other CRM/Helpdesk tools.
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and ef...
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—...
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
Cloze
cloze.com
The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece...
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and a...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like...
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence and Analytics Software. Zoho Analytics is a self-service BI and data analytics software that lets you visually analyze your data, create stunning data visualizations and discover hidden insights in minutes.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outboun...
Dropbox DocSend
docsend.com
Dropbox DocSend helps business professionals like you to securely share and control the content that drives your business forward. Dropbox DocSend's powerful link-based system makes it easy to set security preferences for each stakeholder, receive notifications each time someone views your file, ana...
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft is the #1 sales engagement platform, helping B2B sellers get to "yes" quicker. We integrate with today’s top CRMs, turning your data into dollars.
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer v...
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and m...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
The smartest cloud phone system & power dialer. smrtPhone is an all-in-one communication platform for sales-driven businesses. Voice, text, power dialing, lead management - all effortlessly synced to your CRM system.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad is the world’s leading Enablement Operating System (eOS™) that aligns sales and marketing teams around high-impact buyer interactions while generating the insights needed to continuously improve conversion rates. The bottom line impact: sellers close more deals, faster with Showpad. Showpad’...
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
Chorus by ZoomInfo is an AI-powered Conversation Intelligence platform that captures & analyzes all your customer engagements across phone calls, video meetings, and email so your team hits their number.
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture f...
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...
Highspot
highspot.com
Highspot is the sales enablement platform that reps love. We empower companies to elevate customer conversations that drive strategic growth. Our intuitive platform combines intelligent content management, training, contextual guidance, customer engagement, and actionable analytics. Go-to-market tea...
Insightly
insightly.com
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It’s easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Insightly helps teams build and convert sales pipeline, increase productivity, and build lasting customer relatio...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pa...
Clari
clari.com
Clari's revenue platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business to drive process rigor, align buyers and sellers, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and driv...
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automa...
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...
Allego
allego.com
Allego is the leading provider of modern revenue enablement software. GO, Allego’s Modern Revenue Enablement platform, brings together sales, enablement, and marketing teams to deliver the experience B2B buyers are looking for — in a single, comprehensive platform. With its patented technology, the ...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Qwilr
qwilr.com
Increase deal velocity, get buyer insights from content, and give reps more time to sell. How? Turn sales material into beautiful, automated web pages. Build a memorable sales experience with the perfect proposal, pitch, sales quote, customer onboarding page and more. Every Qwilr page you send is a ...
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware understands what a modern contact center software should be: efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary features. It gears sales and support teams with the right tools to crush quotas and close more deals efficiently. It does all that by providing an all-in-one turnkey software that help...
Troops
troops.ai
Troops is Software-at-your-Service, designed with humans in mind. It’s a revenue communications platform, a central nervous system for your go-to-market teams that delivers the right information to the right people at the right time. Teams never miss a revenue signal, allowing them to take rapid act...
Clay
clay.com
Clay automates your data enrichment and email outbound motion by aggregating 50+ data providers, real-time data scraping, and AI message writing into a simple spreadsheet. Filter your dream lead lists with 300+ attributes to target the right leads at the right time, and then use AI to write personal...
Visually
visual.ly
Visually is a creative marketplace that connects businesses with vetted creative professionals to create compelling content through an online collaboration platform and a well-defined, proven process. Content is delivered to our customers from our 1000+ talent network members who are vetted through ...
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI tech...
Klenty
klenty.com
The Sales Engagement Platform that gets more replies and meetings booked. Use Klenty to execute multi-channel sales outreach. Send personalized emails and automate your follow-ups at scale with calls and LinkedIn tasks.
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen helps enterprise leaders empower their teams with unprecedented autonomy, efficiency, and agility. Integrate with your current tech stack or power all of your data, sales, marketing, HR, and operations initiatives using Kizen as the heart of your enterprise. SKYROCKET SALES PRODUCTIVITY & PRED...
Humanic AI
humanic.ai
Humanic PLG CRM works like a ramp to HubSpot and uncovers Dark Pipeline without a Data Warehouse. Turn Product Leads into Customers Humanic automates activation and adoption for your inbound leads at scale and with precision. No more endless user segmentation & manual configuration of campaigns.
Groove
groove.co
Experience the Power of Frictionless Selling. Eliminate friction from your sales process and generate more revenue with the highest-rated sales engagement platform for Salesforce.
sales-i
sales-i.com
sales-i is an award-winning data driven revenue optimisation platform designed for manufacturing, wholesaler, and distribution businesses who want to improve the performance of their sales function, but don't get the customer visibility they need. - Alert your sales team to hidden, easy-to-close opp...
Pipeliner CRM
pipelinersales.com
The Best CRM, all About Sales! Sales enablement tool, a simple, winning formula. Focus on pipeline management, sales process & analytics to maximize revenue.
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects ...
Spott
spott.ai
You have to do 3 things very well to be successful online. 1. Make great content 2. Make sure you publish it on the channels your audience is on 3. Ensure that once you have inspired your audience, you allow them to act on that inspiration by allowing them to convert through interactivity. SPOTT foc...
Jiminny
jiminny.com
Jiminny helps commercial teams maximize their revenue through conversation intelligence. With Jiminny, you can record, transcribe and analyze conversations, giving you access to valuable customer insights and full visibility into performance. Jiminny is the only partner who turns great sales leaders...
Compass
getcompass.ai
Xoxoday Compass is an incentives and commissions management platform for businesses to drive more revenue and transform their largest sales expense into a business growth driver. We help Sales and Revenue Operations teams design, plan, automate, and streamline complex incentive and commission struct...
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools mar...