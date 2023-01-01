Top Marvin Alternatives
UserTesting
usertesting.com
UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from creation through execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feed...
dscout
dscout.com
dscout is a qualitative remote research platform for unlocking in-context user insights. Hundreds of the world’s most innovative companies trust our suite of remote research tools to collect “in-the-moment” data that reveals their users and transforms their products and experiences. Recruit from our...
Prolific
prolific.co
Prolific is a platform that enables researchers to collect high-quality human-powered data at scale from a large, vetted pool of research participants and taskers. Using the Prolific platform researchers can target, contact and manage research participants from Prolific’s diverse, vetted and fairly-...
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
User Interviews helps teams make better business and product decisions by making user research easier, faster, and more joyful. Researchers want to spend more time actually doing research, and we help them do that with recruiting and participant management tools for teams of any size or budget.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
A real-time marketplace for sourcing and scheduling research interviews with anyone, anywhere in the world. A powerful way for conducting sales research, competitive research, identifying problems, identifying needs, reaching product market fit, getting ahead of the pack
Discuss
discuss.io
Unlocking the power of innovation to drive next gen insights, Discuss stands as a purpose-built platform, meticulously designed by researchers for researchers. We believe in the transformative impact of truly listening, understanding, and valuing customers' experiences, recognizing their critical ro...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter gives you feedback from your target customers. Learn what your B2B SaaS ICPs: ⦿ think and want, what are their pains, desired gains, and jobs-to-be-done ⦿ how your marketing and product messaging is resonating with them Wynter helps B2B companies speed up market feedback loops and convert mor...
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig is a user insights platform that empowers product teams to build exceptional products with rich and rapid user insights. Next-generation product teams like Dropbox, Notion, and Loom improve their product experience with Sprig’s suite of insights tools: 1. Surveys: Listen and learn from targete...