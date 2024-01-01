Top MarketMuse Alternatives
Google Trends
trends.google.com
Google Trends is a website by Google that analyzes the popularity of top search queries in Google Search across various regions and languages. The website uses graphs to compare the search volume of different queries over time. On August 5, 2008, Google launched Google Insights for Search, a more s...
Google Search Console
google.com
Google Search Console is a web service by Google which allows webmasters to check indexing status and optimize visibility of their websites. Until May 20, 2015 the service was called Google Webmaster Tools. In January 2018, Google introduced a new version of the search console, with changes to the...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is an AI writing and image generation platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to create any form of content 10X faster. It's like Canva for writing, with tools that simplify the process of creating, editing, and publishing SEO-optimized articles, blog posts, ads, landing ...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
Bing Webmaster Tools
bing.com
Bing Webmaster Tools is a free service as part of Microsoft's Bing search engine which allows webmasters to add their websites to the Bing index crawler, see their site's performance in Bing and a lot more.
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).
Frase
frase.io
Frase helps you create better SEO content, faster. Watch the 2-min explainer video: https://youtu.be/uHNYuEKlovw Over 200,000 content creators, SEO's and agencies use Frase to research, write, and optimize high-quality SEO content in minutes instead of hours. Start a trial here: https://app.frase.io...
WriterZen
writerzen.net
The pioneer content SEO toolset that simplifies your content lifecycle from creation to conversion, explicitly tailored for any SEO expertise level. WriterZen stands out from its competitors by helping you simplify your content creation workflow.
Surfer
surferseo.com
Surfer empowers agencies, teams, and marketers to conquer SEO with accessible tools and data-driven insights. We provide a clear pathway to simpler, smarter SEO growth, taking the guesswork out of the process. Say goodbye to second-guessing: - Effortlessly achieve topical authority with our innovati...
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competit...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Moz
moz.com
The Moz Local platform brings a robust local technology solution — driving more accurate listings management, actionable insights, automation of duplicate deletion, and review management. Moz Local will help you to better own and manage your physical location data than ever before. Deeper integratio...
Keyword Tool
keywordtool.io
Keyword Tool is #1 (FREE) alternative to Google Ads Keyword Planner for SEO & PPC keyword research ᐈ Generate 1,000s ✅ long-tail keywords in seconds!
Botify
botify.com
Botify helps you uncover those missed opportunities and turn them into profitable business outcomes, all in a platform that’s built for the size, scale, and complexity of your enterprise website. Get insights from each stage of the organic search process, save time and mitigate risk with prioritized...
RankIQ
rankiq.com
Write Blog Posts that Rank on Google's 1st Page. Our AI-powered SEO toolset is built just for bloggers. It tells you what to put in your post and title, so you can write perfectly optimized content in half the time. We also have a hand-picked library of the lowest competition high traffic keywords f...
SiteGuru
siteguru.co
SiteGuru is an SEO tool that tells you how to get more traffic. Even if you’re not an SEO expert SiteGuru runs a weekly audit on your website and gives you a prioritized SEO to-do list. We help you find the low-hanging fruit to quickly improve your website and get you more traffic from Google.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses th...
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact....
SpyFu
spyfu.com
SpyFu is a competitive intelligence tool for SEO and PPC. You can type in a domain to see all of the keywords it ranks for (including the content that ranks), the ads it buys on Google, and its strongest competitors. You can also do deep keyword research. Find the domains that buy it or rank for it-...
Mangools
mangools.com
Mangools is an SEO toolset that's great for bloggers, affiliate marketers, SMEs or SEO agencies. It's particularly popular because of the design and ease of use. Key features include keyword research, competitor analysis, backlink analysis, rank tracking and SERP analysis. The toolset has a keyword ...
Scalenut
scalenut.com
Scalenut is an AI-powered SEO & content marketing platform that automates the content creation process, saving 90% of the time while driving 10x more organic traffic. Scalenut offers keyword planning, NLP-powered topic research, AI writing, content optimization, and publishing, all in a single app. ...
SEOptimer
seoptimer.com
SEOptimer is a Website Audit & Reporting platform which can comprehensively review a website in under 30 seconds. We review and report on the important factors Search Engines care about when ranking a page, as well as things that matter to users such as page load speed and mobile usability. Small bu...
Wincher
wincher.com
Wincher is an extremely flexible and powerful keyword rank tracker tool that helps you to follow your progress and SEO efforts. With our easy to read dashboards and powerful insights, Wincher Rank Tracker is one of the most cost-effective tools and a must-have for any online business or online marke...
Brand Overflow
brandoverflow.com
Brand Overflow is an all-in-one seo research and monitoring software service provider. With a wide array of tools you can monitor your Google keyword rankings and conduct indepth keyword research to grow your website's traffic.
Screpy
screpy.com
Best For Website owners Marketing professionals SEO experts In-house marketing teams Marketing agencies Screpy Pricing Overview Screpy pricing starts at $9.00 as a flat rate, per month.There is a free version.Screpy offers a free trial.
SEOcrawl
seocrawl.com
Save time and costs, improve your results and achieve efficiency thanks to our SEO Software, a suite of SEO tools to take your SEO management to another level. We offer 9 SEO pillars: - SEO Dashboard - Rank Tracker - SEO Reporting - Task Organizer - SEO Monitor - Keyword Cannibalization - Crawler - ...
Seodity
seodity.com
Seodity is the ultimate web traffic analytics & SEO software for agencies, in-house marketers, e-commerce stores, and website owners. Check daily organic/paid traffic overview and get actionable insights for increasing traffic, conversions, leads & sales for you or your clients. Seodity has no limit...
Sitechecker
sitechecker.pro
Sitechecker is an easy-to-use platform to measure, track, and improve your search visibility. It is a must-have toolkit for website owners, marketing agencies owners, SEO specialists, marketers, and product managers. More websites you working on, more time you spent on a daily routine when checking ...
INK
inkforall.com
How writers and teams create organic content easier, faster, with better ideas, fewer mistakes and with 4X the potential of ranking on the 1st page of Google. Unlock the most powerful optimization AI that picks up where all other content marketing tools leave off. INK isn’t about a score, an outline...
Squirrly
squirrly.co
Founded in 2012 in London, United Kingdom, Squirrly makes insanely great business products through our process of designing and coding artificially intelligent digital assistants inside every SaaS we build. We focus on creating innovative yet easy-to-use solutions to help our customers never fail at...
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy CRO, SEO & A/B Testing Tools - A comprehensive suite to boost conversion, enhance user experience, and optimize your online store performance. 🚀 A/B Testing Tool Introducing Plerdy's Free A/B Testing Tool - meticulously designed for e-commerce and online businesses aiming to amplify user exp...
Siteimprove
siteimprove.com
Siteimprove is a multinational Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that creates cloud-based tools and services for website governance. Siteimprove was founded in 2003, is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and actively operates in numerous countries including Austria, Australia, Canada, Denmark,...
BrightEdge
brightedge.com
BrightEdge is the leading SEO solution and content performance marketing platform, helping more than 1,700 customers generate more organic traffic. BrightEdge is based in San Mateo, CA with offices in New York, Seattle, Chicago, Cleveland, Tokyo, Sydney, and London. Contact us for an SEO demo today.
SEOmonitor
seomonitor.com
SEOmonitor is the platform that empowers SEO agencies to plan and track keyword performance with high accuracy, connect organic keywords with conversions and sessions, forecast SEO with high precision & algorithm transparency, and research keywords and websites with no restrictions to data. All of t...
AccuRanker
accuranker.com
AccuRanker is the world’s fastest, most accurate keyword rank tracking for Enterprise SEO and SEO Agencies. Our software provides over 32,000 customers with the features they “can’t live without”. In-depth analytics combined with a powerful infrastructure takes the guesswork out of the equation by p...
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seo...
SurgeGraph
surgegraph.io
SurgeGraph is a contextual SEO & AI writing tool focusing on the three cornerstones of SEO: targeting the right keywords, accelerating content velocity, and creating effective content silos. The brand promise of SurgeGraph is simple, to help you grow your organic traffic FAST and achieve the Surge E...
Nightwatch
nightwatch.io
Nightwatch is the most accurate global and local rank tracker on the market. It's designed to save SEO professionals hours of time by making accurate ranking data more accessible.
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your w...
LOCALiQ
localiq.com
LocaliQ is a digital marketing platform that helps businesses find, convert, and keep customers with a suite of marketing automation, channel campaign management, lead dashboard and insight tools, plus expert-led services. The LocaliQ platform is powered by proprietary cross-media optimization techn...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.
Searchmetrics
searchmetrics.com
We believe in the power of insight to help data-driven marketing teams make better decisions and produce meaningful results. Backed by Searchmetrics data and services, our Suite customers enjoy the sustainability of organic search with the predictable success of paid. Whether it’s research, performa...
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrato is an AI content creation, collaboration & workflow management platform built to help solo marketers/creators, lean content teams or even large scale content production teams, create and ship content several times faster and cost effectively, than was possible ever before. Key features of th...
Pi Datametrics
pi-datametrics.com
Pi Datametrics specialises in organic search performance. We have developed a search intelligence platform that provides the right tools and value-led insights to help market leaders across the globe uncover SEO opportunities that drive the highest commercial growth for their business. Unlike anyone...
AltText.ai
alttext.ai
AltText.ai is an image alt text generator using advanced AI and computer vision technology. You can generate alt text using our website, WordPress plugin, Shopify App, or integrations for popular CMS platforms. We support generating alt text in over 130 languages, adding SEO keywords to your alt tex...
WordLift
wordlift.io
WordLift is the first artificial intelligence SEO tool that helps businesses speak the same language as Google by translating content into a format that search engines understand: structured data. WordLift uses AI and machine learning to analyse content, identify the most important topics, and organ...
SheerSEO
sheerseo.com
SheerSEO is an online SEO software. Pricing is flexible and there is a free version. Features include: Rank tracking, Link building, SEO audit, On-page SEO analysis, backlink explorer.
Dragon Metrics
dragonmetrics.com
Dragon Metrics is an all-in-one SEO suite that seamlessly blends multiple data sources together for a holistic view of your site’s organic performance, rather than feeling like a collection of separate tools. No matter your subscription plan, you’ll have access to all of Dragon Metrics’ best feature...
seoClarity
seoclarity.net
seoClarity is the world’s first AI-driven, enterprise SEO platform that delivers actionable insights to truly scale SEO. The only platform with all SEO data, all SEO metrics, and all capabilities seamlessly integrated for the fastest, most scalable insights – without artificial limitations. Founded ...
SEOwind
seowind.io
SEOwind is an SEO Content Intelligence tool that lets you create SEO-based Content Briefs in minutes, not hours. 🚀 Stop guessing and start being data-driven with your SEO. ❤️ SEOwind is the perfect tool for making your SEO results more predictable. With our tool, you get all the data you need to wr...
Right Choice
rightchoice.ai
RightChoice.ai is Most Advanced Local Listings Management Software designed to help you Manage, Grow & Rank your Local Business Profiles across Google, Bing, Apple, Waze & 20 more Directories. With features like : 1) Keywords Position Tracker 2) Competitor Tracker 3) Reviews & Reputation Management ...
SerpApi
serpapi.com
SerpApi is a real-time API to access Google search results. We handle proxies, solve captchas, and parse all rich structured data for you.
ContentKing
contentkingapp.com
Ensure customers find your most valuable digital content with 24/7 website monitoring from ContentKing, now part of the #1 enterprise organic marketing platform from Conductor. Website changes happen, and they happen fast. That’s where ContentKing for Conductor comes in. As the only real-time SEO mo...
Seobase
seobase.com
Boost Your Website with seobase: Your Key to Better Rankings Elevate your online presence with seobase, the ultimate SEO companion offering a suite of powerful tools. From instant access to a comprehensive SEO platform for boosting search engine rankings to streamlined project management, effortless...
Yoast
yoast.com
We are Yoast and our mission is SEO for everyone! So, how do we achieve that? For starters, we have our Yoast SEO software, which is active on more than 13 million websites. Our goal is simple: we help website owners get more traffic from the search engines. For example, we help our users keep their...
AIOSEO
aioseo.com
Finally a WordPress plugin that's both easy and powerful! All in One SEO is the best WordPress SEO plugin. Join 3,000,000+ Professionals who use AIOSEO to Improve Their Website Search Rankings.
Milestone
milestoneinternet.com
Milestone increases acquisition by enhancing digital experience and content visibility. We do this with a digital experience platform and add to it as much or as little service as you need to help you be everywhere your customers are. We work with major brands and mid-size businesses across industri...
Insites
insites.com
Insites is the SEO audit tool designed specifically for digital marketing agencies that want to get more leads, win more business and deliver on their promises. Insites is the only SEO platform that... Show More gives you a complete picture on your client's performance in under 60 seconds. It covers...
Web CEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a next-gen Internet Marketing platform that provides you with 23 powerful tools for keyword research, rank tracking, domain analysis, SEO audits, internal link analysis and backlink tracking, social media management, paid search management, competitor research and more. Web CEO's white-lab...