WebCatalog
Mango Display

Mango Display

mangodisplay.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Mango Display on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

A customizable display app for your digital calendar, photos, notes, information and more! Use any screen as your display. For home & business

Website: mangodisplay.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mango Display. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Bublup

Bublup


Routine

Routine

routine.co

Stackby

Stackby


Calendar Budget

Calendar Budget

calendarbudget.com

Opti Signs

Opti Signs

optisigns.com

iCloud Notes

iCloud Notes

icloud.com

네이버 캘린더

네이버 캘린더

calendar.naver.com

Localio

Localio

localio.io

ProspectBoss

ProspectBoss

prospectboss.com

Xfinity Stream

Xfinity Stream

xfinity.com

Weebly

Weebly

weebly.com

Brite

Brite

britetodo.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy