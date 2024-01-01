WebCatalog

Top Mailmodo Alternatives

AWS Console

amazon.com

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed co...

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...

Square

squareup.com

Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Email marketing software that drives sales. Create, send, and track email campaigns that help you build a strong customer base. From beautiful email templates to an easy-to-use editor, and automation tools to real-time analytics, Zoho Campaigns has it all.

Keap

keap.com

Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid ha...

Freshsales

freshworks.com

Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX

ConvertKit

convertkit.com

Get the email marketing tools and automation you need to grow your blog and business. Join more than 100,000 creators and try ConvertKit today.

SuiteDash

suitedash.com

More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much...

Flodesk

flodesk.com

Beginners and experts use Flodesk to grow their business. Design emails and forms that look great on any device. Try it free.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

oracle.com

Oracle Cloud is a cloud computing service offered by Oracle Corporation providing servers, storage, network, applications and services through a global network of Oracle Corporation managed data centers. The company allows these services to be provisioned on demand over the Internet.

Pabbly

pabbly.com

Powerful Software Tools to Run Your Business. Get access to business critical applications like form creation, email marketing, billing, automations and much more in one single package.

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

Mailtrap is an Email Delivery Platform for dev teams to test, send, and control email infrastructure in one place, and it’s supported by 150K+ monthly active users. Mailtrap provides all the needed tools to work with emails. Email Testing - to test your emails in staging, dev, and QA environments. E...

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...

Beefree

beefree.io

Founded in 2014, Beefree's purpose is to democratize beautiful, high-performing content design by making tools that free people up to do their best work. The company offers two main products: Beefree, formerly BEE Pro, is the go-to HTML email builder that converts. Beefree is a drag-and-drop design ...

Stripo

stripo.email

Stripo is an email design platform. We help you build high-quality emails of any complexity, including ones with AMP, real-time, and interactive content, twice as fast. Embedded tools for comfortable email production, integration with over 60 ESPs.

OnePage CRM

onepagecrm.com

OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your adm...

Systeme

systeme.io

Systeme.io has all the tools you need to grow your online business. Click here to create your FREE account!

Podia

podia.com

Your website, email marketing, and products. All under one roof. Thousands of people like you use Podia to bring their entire business into a single platform. Podia is free. And as you grow, it has all the tools you’ll need to keep growing.

Mailjet

mailjet.com

Mailjet is a powerful email service provider used by +150,000 companies all over the world to create, send, and track their marketing and transactional emails. Mailjet’s flexible infrastructure can auto-scale to send up to 15M emails/hour (per user) via our Email API, even during peak sending period...

Mail Butler

mailbutler.io

This is Mailbutler, the email plugin which makes your inbox smarter. Mailbutler gives you a multitude of useful, productivity-boosting features which you can access right in your inbox. It improves on the native features of your Apple Mail, Gmail or Outlook email client by offering smart functionali...

Emma

myemma.com

Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...

Zoho ZeptoMail

zoho.com

ZeptoMail (formerly TransMail) is a dedicated transactional email sending service by Zoho. ZeptoMail only allows users to send transactional emails, which helps us ensure reliable and guaranteed delivery of your transactional emails. Setup options ZeptoMail provides two setup options—SMTP and Email...

Mailgun

mailgun.com

A set of powerful APIs that enable you to send, receive and track email from your app effortlessly whether you use Python, Ruby, PHP, C#, Node.js or Java. Easy SMTP integration and a simple, RESTful API abstracts away the messy details of sending transactional or bulk email. Scale quickly, whether y...

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...

Drip

drip.com

Drip is a marketing automation platform that helps growing ecommerce brands drive repeat purchases and brand loyalty. Drip equips 30.000+ ecommerce marketers with powerful tools to understand and market to their customers. You will turn all your customer data into dynamic segments in Drip, and engag...

Postmark

postmarkapp.com

Postmark is the email delivery service that developers and product teams actually like. Send transactional and marketing emails and get them to the inbox, every time. Postmark maintains one of the best delivery reputations in the industry by routing transactional and promotional messages through par...

HelpCrunch

helpcrunch.com

HelpCrunch is a top-rated customer communication platform for your Support, Marketing & Sales. Increase conversions and sales, improve support, and grow faster with HelpCrunch. Features include: - Live chat - Chatbot - Knowledge base - Email marketing - Popups Try HelpCrunch for free for 14 days.

AWeber

aweber.com

AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...

OpenText

opentext.com

OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...

Nutshell

nutshell.com

Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pa...

Hoppy Copy

hoppycopy.co

Write high-converting emails, 10x faster. Save countless hours writing. Use AI to generate powerful copy for hundreds of different email marketing campaigns, drips, newsletters and more—in seconds ⚡

NetHunt

nethunt.com

NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/ca...

SendFox

sendfox.com

Grow your audience with email campaigns, automations, and landing pages that integrate your content.

Courier

courier.com

Built for developers, Courier is the fastest way to add multi-channel product notifications to your web, desktop, or mobile app. Make developers' lives easier with a suite of features like automations, preferences management, audit logs, and white-labeling. Trusted by innovative startups like Latti...

Apptivo

apptivo.com

Apptivo is a cloud platform of integrated business apps designed for companies of all shapes & sizes. Manage nearly any business task using Apptivo's Apps, from sales & marketing, to billing & support, and everything in between. With Apptivo there is no per-app pricing, get access to the entire plat...

Customer.io

customer.io

Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...

SparkPost

developers.sparkpost.com

SparkPost is the world’s #1 email infrastructure provider and the most performant email delivery service available. Our customers send over 5 trillion messages a year, over 37 percent of the world’s business email. Several SparkPost customers—including the largest social networks—send over a billion...

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...

Cakemail

cakemail.com

All the tools you need to deliver the emails people want. Engage your audience and grow your business with the tools and ongoing support you need to send marketing and transactional emails.

Getsitecontrol

getsitecontrol.com

Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform with a versatile popup builder on board. It helps ecommerce brands attract repeat customers. The app provides merchants with the tools they need to prom... Show More te special offers, prevent cart abandonment, conduct surveys, collect emails, manage con...

Sender

sender.net

Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...

Helpmonks

helpmonks.com

Helpmonks is a complete all-in-one customer engagement platform. Features likeTo-Do for teams, Customer Management capabilities, creating automated workflows, assigning emails, labeling emails for staying organized, and adding internal notes help to tame your email workload and ease the burden on yo...

Benchmark

benchmarkemail.com

Work smarter, not harder, to ignite customer relationships. Benchmark Email makes it easy to create and send emails that keep you in touch with your audience. Try Benchmark Email with a Free account. CREATE EMAILS THAT CONVERT Users of any skill level can build email campaigns that drive results. An...

SendX

sendx.io

SendX is an Intuitive, Affordable & Feature-rich Email Marketing Software for marketers & business owners. SendX prides itself on enabling marketers with one of the simplest UIs in the industry. SendX provides unlimited email sends with every plan, powerful automation capabilities, 24x7 live support...

Litmus

litmus.com

Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really impro...

Customerly

customerly.io

Give your customers the support they deserve. Customerly makes it easy to continue offering your customers world-class support while you grow and scale your business

FreshMail

freshmail.com

FreshMail is an innovative email marketing system that makes it easy to create and send online campaigns. Its intuitive user interface lets you design and customize beautiful newsletters that get attention and results. It also provides powerful tools to automate much of your work and gather insights...

EmailOctopus

emailoctopus.com

EmailOctopus is an email marketing tool offering a rich set of email marketing templates allow users to create campaigns which are responsive to any device, in a matter of minutes. Users have the ability to build drip email sequences, import contacts, integrate with forms, and generate customized re...

Contlo

contlo.com

Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...

Knak Templates

knak.com

Free Email Templates. As Marketers, we know all too well the design and programming challenges you face when building emails. That's why we decided to give away our entire Marketo and Eloqua email template libraries for free. Get access to over 50 free templates for e-newsletters, email marketing c...

