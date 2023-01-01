Top mail.com Alternatives
Gmail
google.com
Gmail is a free email service developed by Google. Users can access Gmail on the web and using third-party programs that synchronize email content through POP or IMAP protocols. Gmail started as a limited beta release on April 1, 2004 and ended its testing phase on July 7, 2009. At launch, Gmail ha...
Outlook
microsoft.com
Outlook on the web (previously known as Exchange Web Connect, Outlook Web Access, and Outlook Web App) is a personal information manager web app from Microsoft. It includes a web-based email client, a calendar tool, a contact manager, and a task manager. It also includes add-in integration, Skype on...
Proton Mail
proton.me
ProtonMail is the world's largest secure email service, developed by CERN and MIT scientists. We are open source and protected by Swiss privacy law.
Outlook Business
microsoft.com
Microsoft Outlook for Microsoft 365 (Office 365) subscribers. Outlook on the web (previously known as Exchange Web Connect, Outlook Web Access, and Outlook Web App) is a personal information manager web app from Microsoft. It includes a web-based email client, a calendar tool, a contact manager, an...
Yahoo Mail
mail.yahoo.com
Yahoo! Mail is an email service launched on October 8, 1997 by the American company Yahoo!, now a subsidiary of Verizon. It offers four different email plans: three for personal use (Basic, Plus, and Ad Free) and another for businesses. As of January 2020, Yahoo! Mail had 225 million users.Users are...
iCloud Mail
icloud.com
With your iCloud Mail account, you can send, receive, and organize email. When you set up your devices for iCloud Mail, you can also access your iCloud Mail account using the Mail app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac computer, or using Microsoft Outlook on a Windows computer. No matter which...
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses. It has an in-built collaboration platform to enable the entire organization to share and communicate seamlessly within Inbox. It is a blend of classic email and the modern collaboration tools promoting the use of comments, likes and sharing...
Fastmail
fastmail.com
Fastmail is an email service offering paid email accounts for individuals and organizations. It is provided in 36 languages to customers worldwide by Fastmail Pty Ltd, a company located in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.The company was acquired by Opera Software in 2010. On 26 September 2013, Fastma...
Yandex Mail
mail.yandex.com
Get Yandex.Mail: secure protection from viruses and spam, mail sorting, highlighting of email from real people, free 10 GB of cloud storage on Yandex.Disk, beautiful themes.
Titan Email
titan.email
Customer-centric business email that helps you grow. Titan is the first business email suite that helps you build deeper, more meaningful relationships with your customers.
OnMail
onmail.com
OnMail, the new email service from Edison Mail.
Hostinger Webmail
webmail.hostinger.com
Make your business stand out with professional domain-based Hostinger email.
Tutanota
tutanota.com
Tutanota is an end-to-end encrypted email software and freemium hosted secure email service. Its business model excludes earning money through advertisement relying solely on donations and Premium subscriptions. The motto of the service "einfach.sicher.mailen" means "easy.secure.mailing". As of Mar...
Temp Mail
temp-mail.org
Keep spam out of your mail and stay safe - just use a disposable temporary email address! Protect your personal email address from spam with Temp-mail.
AOL Mail
mail.aol.com
AOL Mail is a free web-based email service provided by AOL, a division of Yahoo.
Mail.ru
mail.ru
Mail.ru Mail is the largest free mail service, fast and convenient interface, unlimited mailbox capacity, reliable protection against spam and viruses, mobile version and applications for smartphones. Access via IMAP, SMS notifications, interface in different languages and Mail design themes. Also...
IONOS Webmail
ionos.com
Build your brand with professional email Reach out in your name every time you hit send — includes domain, 2 GB+ storage, and more.
Rediffmail
mail.rediff.com
Email service from Rediff. Rediff.com (stylized as rediff.com) is an Indian news, information, entertainment and shopping web portal. It was founded in 1996.
Disroot Mail
disroot.org
Free and secure email accounts for your desktop IMAP client or via a Web-interface. Disroot provides secure email accounts for your desktop client or via a web interface. The communication between you and the mail server is encrypted with SSL, providing as much privacy as possible. Furthermore, all...
STRATO
strato.de
Discover the STRATO product world & get started online! Hosting, cloud storage, website builder and web shop can now be tested for free!
HEY Email
hey.com
Email at its best, new from Basecamp.
Burner Mail
burnermail.io
One-click burner email addresses that you can use when signing up on websites to protect your identity and prevent your personal email address from being sold or spammed.
Infomaniak Mail
infomaniak.com
Secured mail accounts for businesses. Thousands of SMEs and private individuals manage their webmail via infomaniak
QQ邮箱
mail.qq.com
QQ Mailbox provides efficient, stable and convenient email services to hundreds of millions of users. You can use it on computer web pages, iOS/iPad clients, and Android clients to send 3G large attachments via email and experience special functions such as file transfer station, calendar, notepad, ...
BT Email
email.bt.com
Hassle-free emailing - the app has a clear, user-friendly interface that makes it easy to send, read and organise your email.
mailbox.org
mailbox.org
mailbox.org ► secure and ad-free email inbox ✓ Online office & cloud storage ✓ 100% green electricity ✓ Server location in Germany ✓ from 1 euro per month ✓ Try it now for free!
네이버 메일
mail.naver.com
Check the URL and lock mark in the address bar for safe login! Naver Mail
Zimbra
zimbra.com
Zimbra provides open source server and client software for messaging and collaboration. To find out more visit https://www.zimbra.com.
Aruba.it Webmail
webmail.aruba.it
Access Webmail from your browser. In addition to checking your email, you can manage appointments on your calendar, your contacts and your to-do list!
Clean Email
clean.email
Clean your Inbox of emails you don't need. Then keep it clean. Clean Email helps you manage your mailbox overloaded with unread and unwanted emails more efficiently — while keeping your data safe and respecting your privacy. Clean up emails with our email inbox cleaner app.
Paced Email
paced.email
Batch your emails into manageable daily, weekly, or monthly digests.
Daum Mail
daum.net
Read and write at the same time. While viewing emails, reply quickly from one screen. You can temporarily put down the email you are writing by pressing the 'minimize' button and reopen it from anywhere to send the email.
Polymail
polymail.io
Polymail is the best email platform designed to make the work-life of any professional much easier. Offering tools and features that benefit you. Visit us now!
Vivaldi Webmail
vivaldi.com
Email service from Vivaldi.
Libero Mail
libero.it
Libero.it (Libero Mail)
163网易免费邮
mail.163.com
NetEase 163 free mailbox - the first brand of Chinese mailboxes. The capacity is automatically doubled, supports 50 MB attachments, and free 3G super attachment service is provided when opening a mobile phone number and email. Supports various client software for sending and receiving, and the spam ...
Kanban Mail
kanbanmail.app
Spend less time on email. Go through your emails faster than ever before, keep your inbox organized, and never lose track of a conversation.
Yahoo!メール
yahoo.co.jp
Yahoo! JAPAN's email service. Provides a large-capacity mailbox and anti-spam mail functions. Yahoo Mail (free) can be conveniently used on computers, smartphones, and mobile phones.
Anytime Mailbox
anytimemailbox.com
View and Manage Your Postal Mail Online with a Virtual Mailbox. A virtual mailbox allows you to manage postal mail & packages on the go from your phone so you can read critical postal mail, forward packages, shred and dispose of mail items and be truly location independent.
阿里邮箱
mail.aliyun.com
-Alibaba Mailbox, produced by Alibaba. Make a professional office collaboration tool. -One of the earliest enterprise email service providers in China, with 20 years of professional enterprise email operation experience, serving more than 10,000,000 enterprise users.
Traveling Mailbox
travelingmailbox.com
We provide world class mail scanning solutions that allows individuals and small businesses to view their postal mail online anywhere in the world. We provide a real physical street address that is unique to you. When your mail arrives, we scan the outside of the envelope and then you tell us to sca...
UOL Mail
email.uol.com.br
UOL Mail is an efficient application for managing UOL email.
Dinahosting Webmail
dinahosting.com
PROFESSIONAL MAIL WITH YOUR OWN DOMAIN.- Customize your email address and highlight your brand - Webmail dinahosting: your collaborative environment. PROFESSIONAL EMAIL WITH YOUR OWN DOMAIN - Personalize your email address and highlight your brand - Webmail dinahosting: your collaborative environme...
netclusive Webmail
netclusive.de
Encrypted data backups with netclusive Cloud Backup guarantee maximum security. 2 GB completely free!
Atmail
atmail.com
Generate revenue by improving your branded email hosting experience. Perfect for telcos and service providers that provide consumer and SME email platforms.
Viettel Mail
mail.viettel.com.vn
Access Viettel email service.
Mailbox Power
mailboxpower.com
Our platform let's you effortlessly schedule any direct mail pieces or gifts to send out automatically over any period of time. We'll handle all of the packaging, timing, & mailing for all your direct mail & gifts. No more trips to the post office! No more hassle!
Thatch
trythatch.com
AI-Powered Virtual Mailbox. Zoom through your Snail Mail with Ease. Our Secure Mail Centers Open, Scan, and Summarize Your Mail, Instantly.
Mailtimer
mailtimer.com
Create eye-catching countdown timers for emails & websites that boost your sales, conversions, and clickthrough rates.
MailTimers
mailtimers.com
Everything you need to create your own customized countdown timer for email. Works in any Email Service Providers and Website.
Qualifier.ai
qualifier.ai
Qualifier.ai automates prospecting, finding emails and outreach, so you can focus on closing deals. This means you get a steady stream of email conversations with interested leads directly to your inbox! Using Qualifier.ai you create one or many bots, which represents a target audience. You can then...
EverReady
everready.ai
Sales mailboxes are gold mine. Companies don't realize the quantity and quality of information sales have about the prospects and customers. EverReady is the autonomous and intelligent solution that automatically retrieves in CRM all the business-related data that is lying dormant in the mailboxes, ...