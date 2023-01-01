Mai Writer
maiwriter.com
Meet Mai. It's like a Content Writing Marketing Agency, All Rolled Into One Expert AI Marketing Assistant No more writer's block, no more stale content, no more prompting guesswork, and no more off-brand content. Unlike other AI writing assistants, Mai comes with what we call the Spellbook. With Mai's Spellbook, you can create more diverse content with the Nudge feature, be more on-brand with the Brand Personality feature, and know fully the sources of facts with our Web Researcher feature.
