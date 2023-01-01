Macro Deck Web
web.macrodeck.org
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Macro Deck Web app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Control and automate your Stream, Game, Smart Home... with Macro Deck! Macro Deck is a open source software which can be used as a simple macro pad or even as an powerful automation solution for streaming, gaming, content creation and more.
Website: macrodeck.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Macro Deck Web. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.