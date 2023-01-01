Top Lyssna Alternatives
UserTesting
usertesting.com
UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from creation through execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feed...
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
dscout
dscout.com
dscout is a qualitative remote research platform for unlocking in-context user insights. Hundreds of the world’s most innovative companies trust our suite of remote research tools to collect “in-the-moment” data that reveals their users and transforms their products and experiences. Recruit from our...
Maze
maze.co
Maze is the user research platform that makes products work for people. Maze empowers any company to build the right products faster by making user insights available at the speed of product development. Built for ease of use, Maze allows designers, product managers, and researchers to collect and s...
Prolific
prolific.co
Prolific is a platform that enables researchers to collect high-quality human-powered data at scale from a large, vetted pool of research participants and taskers. Using the Prolific platform researchers can target, contact and manage research participants from Prolific’s diverse, vetted and fairly-...
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
User Interviews helps teams make better business and product decisions by making user research easier, faster, and more joyful. Researchers want to spend more time actually doing research, and we help them do that with recruiting and participant management tools for teams of any size or budget.
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap is a user feedback platform designed for product teams to gather product-specific insights, accelerate user testing, and improve stakeholder feedback loops. Product teams strive for user-centric processes and rely on Usersnap to gain clarity for product decisions. Companies such as Red Hat,...
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UserZoom (Now part of UserTesting), empowers Design, Research, Product, and Marketing teams to create the digital experiences their customers demand. Whether you need to inform quick design iterations or democratize UX research across global teams, UserZoom’s products and services can help you quick...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
A real-time marketplace for sourcing and scheduling research interviews with anyone, anywhere in the world. A powerful way for conducting sales research, competitive research, identifying problems, identifying needs, reaching product market fit, getting ahead of the pack
Discuss
discuss.io
Unlocking the power of innovation to drive next gen insights, Discuss stands as a purpose-built platform, meticulously designed by researchers for researchers. We believe in the transformative impact of truly listening, understanding, and valuing customers' experiences, recognizing their critical ro...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
A real-time marketplace for sourcing and scheduling research interviews with anyone, anywhere in the world. A powerful way for conducting sales research, competitive research, identifying problems, identifying needs, reaching product market fit, getting ahead of the pack
NEXT
nextapp.co
NEXT is an AI-powered product discovery platform that turns customer interactions into product insights. NEXT collects customer interactions, accurately understands these interactions, and delivers evidence-based insights teams use to validate day-to-day product decisions and big-picture ideas. The ...
UXArmy
uxarmy.com
UXArmy is a user research platform. With UXArmy, the creation of a user test takes minutes and user responses start flowing in within hours of the test launch. UXArmy Online Usability Testing captures screen video as the testers follow the instructions and tasks you have set out for them. You can se...
PickFu
pickfu.com
Create polls to test your product designs, images and copy to find out which version your target market likes best. Whether you’re an Amazon seller, e-commerce store, mobile app developer, book author, or entrepreneur, PickFu can help you make data-driven decisions. Here are just some of the ways yo...
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter gives you feedback from your target customers. Learn what your B2B SaaS ICPs: ⦿ think and want, what are their pains, desired gains, and jobs-to-be-done ⦿ how your marketing and product messaging is resonating with them Wynter helps B2B companies speed up market feedback loops and convert mor...
Survicate
survicate.com
Survicate is an intuitive yet powerful survey software, perfect for collecting continuous customer insights at scale and across multiple channels. Measure customer satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Score (NPS) effectively and gather crucial feedback on your website, product, and mobile app with S...
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO is a UX research platform that uncovers insights with significantly less effort than typical tools. Research, product and marketing teams get synthesized quantitative and qualitative insights, scores and benchmarks with less than 30 minutes of effort. Using your target audience, WEVO is the onl...
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig is a user insights platform that empowers product teams to build exceptional products with rich and rapid user insights. Next-generation product teams like Dropbox, Notion, and Loom improve their product experience with Sprig’s suite of insights tools: 1. Surveys: Listen and learn from targete...