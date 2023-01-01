WebCatalog
Look Scanned

Look Scanned

lookscanned.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Look Scanned on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Look Scanned is a pure frontend site that makes your PDFs look scanned! No need for printers and scanners anymore - everything you need to do is just a few clicks.

Website: lookscanned.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Look Scanned. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Tailor Brands

Tailor Brands

studio.tailorbrands.com

Sleeknote

Sleeknote

app.sleeknote.com

Sheeter.ai

Sheeter.ai

sheeter.ai

Office Timeline

Office Timeline

officetimeline.com

Evendo

Evendo

evendo.com

EduBirdie Help

EduBirdie Help

edubirdie.com

Dubdub

Dubdub

app.dubdub.ai

PhotoScissors

PhotoScissors

photoscissors.com

Inspectlet

Inspectlet

inspectlet.com

smartscout

smartscout

app.smartscout.com

Geenees

Geenees

app.geenees.co

LearnDash

LearnDash

account.learndash.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy