Longreads
longreads.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Longreads app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Longreads features the best storytelling on the web from hundreds of publishers. Story picks include longform journalism, short stories, in-depth interviews, and even historical documents.
Website: longreads.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Longreads. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.