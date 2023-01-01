Lidl is a chain of discount stores founded in Germany, operated by the Lidl Stiftung & Co concern. KG based in the city of Neckarsulm. Lidl has more than 10,000 stores internationally. They are located in Germany, France, Austria, Belgium, as well as other countries in Western Europe, Central Europe, Northern Europe and Eastern Europe. Lidl Romania Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG is a German international discount retailer chain that operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States.

Website: lidl.ro

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lidl România. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.