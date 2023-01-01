Legible News makes people smarter. It was built in 2018 to deal with the shortcomings of US-based news organizations. Why do news websites not link directly to source materials? Why do they insist on loading extraneous images, videos, pop-ups, advertisements, and other crazy stuff that gets in the way of reading the news? Is everything really breaking coverage? The madness stops here—Legible News takes a different approach with the news: Educational - News websites want to keep you on their news website, so they rarely link to source material or other contextually helpful information. Legible News judiciously links off to Wikipedia articles that people can read to get more context behind an issue and learn stuff. It’s actually informative. Fast - Most news websites load a bunch of advertisements, pop-ups, videos, graphics, and interactive elements that add no substance to the story. Your time and attention is too valuable to be wasted on a barrage of advertisements. Legible News only loads what is absolutely necessary on each page is only one request so you can focus on what’s important. Non-addictive - News alerts and graphics of US based media companies have gotten out of hand. If you watch a news channel or view their website, there’s a good chance you’ll be hit with something “BREAKING” that’s not really breaking, designed to draw you in. Legible News is boring, almost to a fault, so you won’t become addicted to the news. Boring - It’s anxiety inducing to allow news alerts to constantly blow up your phone. National or International news rarely effects people on that time frame where they need to know about something immediately. Legible News is updated once per day, at 18:00 PST to be exact, and doesn’t bother to alert you. Just check it once per day, whenever you usually check the news, and you’ll know what you need to know. Private - Remember newspapers? No trackers, beacons, or weirdness while you read the news. It’s just you, an encrypted internet connection, and the day’s news. The news is an opportunity for people learn about other parts of the world. Legible News makes that happen.

Website: legiblenews.com

