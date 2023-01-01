Top Legaliser Alternatives
Gatekeeper
gatekeeperhq.com
Gatekeeper is the leading vendor and contract lifecycle management platform (VCLM) for companies of all sizes. Restore visibility, take control, safeguard compliance and manage third-party risk in a single solution.
Linksquares
linksquares.com
Legal teams rely on LinkSquares to easily draft, review, and execute agreements with AI-Powered contract management software.
Avvoka
avvoka.com
Avvoka is a document automation, negotiation and analytics tool designed to help law firms, in-house legal teams and businesses (of all sizes) draft documents, negotiate them, and leverage data insights from that process to draft better documents, and get to “yes” faster. Unlike legacy tools, with A...
Catylex
catylex.com
Catylex® is a revolutionary contract analytics solution for any business that needs to extract and optimize contract data. Our best-in-class contract AI automatically recognizes thousands of legal and business concepts out-of-the-box making it easy to get started and quickly prove value.
TermScout
termscout.com
Discover the world's #1 AI contract review software and gain instant insight with AI-powered contract reviews backed by market data. Close deals faster with Certify. Trusted by top organizations. Upload your contract now.
Superlegal
superlegal.ai
Superlegal is an AI powered contract negotiation solution that helps you speed up your contracts. With Superlegal you get your contracts back in 24 hours for higher closing rates and a shorter deal cycle. Superlegal is your legal partner at only 10% of the cost of a lawyer. Let us take your contract...
LexCheck
lexcheck.com
LexCheck is a contract acceleration and intelligence platform that reviews contracts in minutes, helping deals close faster.
ContractHero
contracthero.com
ContractHero is the easiest and most intuitive cloud based software to manage your contracts effectively. Our secure software is hosted in the EU on ISO27001 and ISO9001 certified servers and trusted by hundreds of customers, offering automated and centralized contract management that converts forgo...
Kira Systems
kirasystems.com
Gain visibility into contract repositories, accelerate and improve the accuracy of contract review, mitigate risk of errors, win new business, and improve the value you provide to your clients.
Lexion
lexion.ai
Lexion is a powerfully simple contract management platform that helps every team do more business, faster, by streamlining and centralizing the contracting process in a system that works the way you do. Manage all your end-to-end dealmaking operations from one centralized dashboard, with simple emai...
Evisort
evisort.com
Evisort’s Intelligent Contract Management Platform helps you centrally manage contracts, get real-time contract analytics and automates the lifecycle of contracts.