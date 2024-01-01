Top LEADx Alternatives
Interaction Design Foundation
interaction-design.org
The Interaction Design Foundation is the biggest online design school globally. Since we were founded in 2002, our courses, webinars and open-source literature have guided over 159,232 current and aspiring designers through their UI/UX design journey. Our mission is to continue increasing the qualit...
Hone
honehq.com
Hone delivers live, virtual employee training that is scalable, measurable, and up-skills employees for the moments that matter most. We provide best-in-class, live leadership and DEIB classes for Managers, ICs & Senior Leaders, led by world-class coaches and powered by a next-gen platform. By drivi...
Project Management Institute
pmi.org
We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the profession of project management through our globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities.
SHRM
shrm.org
SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000...
TalentPulse
talentpulse.net
Diagnose, Predict and Prevent Turnover with Retensa’s full suite of talent analytics solutions.
The Forem
theforem.co
SCALABLE INFRASTRUCTURE FOR LIVE COHORT TRAINING The Forem’s easy-to-use platform enables L&D leaders to train 10-10,000+ employees at once.
Talaera
talaera.com
Business English training for global teams. With personalized and on-demand learning solutions for your international workplace, Talaera offers training for professionals who communicate in fast-paced environments across different channels, time zones, and cultures. Help your teams improve their bus...
Learnexus
learnexus.com
We provide online solutions for continuous improvement corporte training, lean six sigma training programs and agile coaching.
HRDQ
hrdqstore.com
HRDQ is a publisher of training resources for developing great people skills. The company offers a wide range of research-based products that include paper and online assessments, experiential games, simulations, and reproducible training programs.
DeGarmo
degarmo.com
DeGarmo Group develops and distributes innovative talent assessment and development solutions to help clients maximize revenue growth, productivity, and workforce stability.
StarAgile
staragile.com
Founded in 2016, StarAgile has grown to become a leading giant in the space of Training and Consulting, helping students and professionals across the globe by delivering top-notch, world-class online training. We house a passionate bunch of professionals who are committed to answering the industry's...
Pryor Learning
pryor.com
As a leader within the learning industry for more than 40 years, Pryor has helped more than 11 million people reach their career goals by offering comprehensive, affordable and convenient business, compliance and safety training.
HeartMath
heartmath.com
HeartMath was founded by Doc Childre in 1991 to help individuals, organizations and the global community incorporate the hearts intelligence into their day-to-day experience of life.
Cognician
cognician.com
Cognician activates employee behavior change through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This neuroscience-based approach is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's user-friendly interfa...
Qtrainers
qtrainers.com
Qtrainers is a platform to help companies connect with corporate trainers and vice versa. Search and discover, nearby upcoming training events happening in your city.
Launch 360
launch-360.com
Launch 360 is a 360-degree feedback leadership assessment tool that helps evaluate the leadership skills and competencies of individuals within an organization. The tool is designed to measure 6 key areas: Executive Presence Leadership Staff Management Relationship Management Self-Management Social ...
JourneyLab
journeylab.io
JourneyLab is the new business outcome platform that helps organisations sharpen their focus on what matters. The platform facilitates transparency and clarity on the outcomes you want to achieve, while having in-built tools to foster the discipline needed across your organisation to hit those outco...
Coachello
coachello.io
Coachello is data-driven personalised people support. Coachello provides world-class performance enhancing coaching on demand via MS Teams & Slack 24x7. Professional coaching is transformative fully personalised but expensive, not scalable and without metrics. Coachello solves this issue in the most...
Lingo Live
lingolive.com
Lingo Live's customized communication coaching program, you can empower your entire team to confidently contribute and achieve your company's most ambitious goals.
Wildsparq
wildsparq.com
Wildsparq is a team-based leadership development platform to grow your people personally and professionally. We provide an engaging and consistent system that is affordable at scale, but still customized to your organizational needs.
Nexeo HR
nexeohr.com
Nexeo helps jobseekers find roles in the call center, manufacturing, shipping, and other light industrial industries
SuccessCOACHING
successcoaching.co
We help CSMs and Customer Success teams just like yours to not only know the best practices that drive Customer Success but also how to apply them to resolve the real, everyday challenges Customer Success professionals face as they work with their customers. With the SuccessCOACHING Learning Program...
EchoSpan
echospan.com
EchoSpan puts you in control of your employee performance management and leadership development programs with a suite of on-demand, web-based review tools.