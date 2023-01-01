Lawmatics
app.lawmatics.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Lawmatics app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The #1 legal software for growing law firms Legal client intake, law practice CRM, marketing automation, legal billing, document management, and much more, all in one easy-to-use law practice software.
Website: lawmatics.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lawmatics. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.