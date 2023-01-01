WebCatalog
Kutt

Kutt

kutt.com

Kutt is a peer-to-peer (P2P) sports and social gaming platform that allows friends and strangers to use their knowledge of sports, and other markets, to compete against each other in a variety of competitions. Kutt’s flagship product is our sports betting platform, a next-level game of skill where you can compete against your friends and other users by correctly predicting the outcome of sporting events. Competition is so much more fun when it’s social - on Kutt, everyone has a user profile, so you will always know exactly who you are competing against (and can always send that person a personalized message telling them just how much more you know about the game than they do). With detailed record-keeping, Kutt provides a fun way to track your performance against your competitors, and our app’s Leaderboard function showcases the users within the community who have the best prediction record.

Website: kutt.com

