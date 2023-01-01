Krishna.com
Krishna.com is a website all about Krishna, brought to you by BBT Online Ministry Inc, a non-profit organization with the purpose of sharing the teachings of Lord Krishna on the Internet, and ministering to the diverse needs and interests of students, teachers, scholars, spiritual seekers, the Hindu community, devotees and anyone else interested in practical spiritual life. The information presented on Krishna.com is based on sacred texts including the Bhagavad-gita, Srimad-Bhagavatam, Chaitanya Charitamrita and related Vaishnava scriptures, translated from Sanskrit and Bengali with elaborate commentary by our spiritual master His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the Founder-Acharya of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. We also facilitate the Internet distribution of spiritual literature published by the Bhaktivedanta Book Trust (BBT). Our spiritual principles and precepts are those of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, summarized in seven purposes.
