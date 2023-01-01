WebCatalogWebCatalog
Kredily

Kredily

app.kredily.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Kredily app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

KREDILY is a world class HRM and Payroll Software to manage your complete HR processes. We use Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to automate 70% of HR Tasks. THE BEST PART IS THAT IT'S FREE!

Website: kredily.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kredily. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Pocket HRMS

Pocket HRMS

pockethrms.com

Performly

Performly

performly.com

5-Out

5-Out

app.5out.io

JoinEight

JoinEight

app.joineight.com

Paynas

Paynas

app.paynas.com

Namely

Namely

namely.com

factoHR

factoHR

app.factohr.com

HRMantra

HRMantra

hrmantra.com

Aldea

Aldea

aldea.so

Zigaflow

Zigaflow

customer.zigaflow.com

Paycor

Paycor

paycor.com

HRappka

HRappka

app.hrappka.pl