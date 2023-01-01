Top Kochava Alternatives
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
OneSignal is a customer engagement platform that enables more than 1 million businesses to deliver 12+ billion messages daily. The omnichannel messaging platform supports email, push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and Apple's Live Activities. Powered by superior architecture, OneSignal is des...
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
CallFire
callfire.com
CallFire provides easy-to-use, self-service voice marketing solutions to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue with outreach and engagement services such as IVR, Voice Broadcast and Call Tracking. In addition to servin...
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode is the #1 QR code maker. Logo, color and design, backed with privacy and data, all included for free. Download high quality print files today.
Appsflyer
appsflyer.com
AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers with its advanced measurement, data analytics, deep linking, engagement, fraud protection, data clean room and privacy preserving technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing ...
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Ga...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Storyly
storyly.io
Storyly is the user engagement platform to embed Stories - full-screen, interactive, and most captivating content format of the day - in mobile apps and websites. Storyly Stories empower marketing strategies of mobile brands by enabling them to engage with their audience beyond the limits of the mob...
Branch
branch.io
Branch provides solutions that unify user measurement across different devices, platforms, and channels, and deliver a seamless customer experience no matter where the user comes from. The introduction of mobile has divided today’s businesses, causing inaccurate attribution and links that don’t work...
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap is a SaaS based customer lifecycle management and mobile marketing company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Founded in May 2013, it provides mobile app analytics and user engagement products to more than 8,000 including Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow, a...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Braze
braze.com
Braze is a leading customer engagement platform that powers lasting connections between consumers and brands they love. Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one plat...
Trumpia
trumpia.com
Trumpia is an online multi-channel marketing and messaging software provider, offering mobile marketing, email marketing, voice broadcast, instant messaging, and social media marketing tools for businesses, non-profit organizations, and various types of membership organizations.Trumpia was ranked 46...
Adjust
adjust.com
Adjust is a measurement and analytics suite that provides the visibility, insights, and tools marketers need to grow their apps from early-stage to maturity. We provide an end-to-end solution for optimizing ad performance and maximizing returns, powered by accurate attribution data and in-depth repo...
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak is the retail industry’s leading customer engagement platform. Listrak delivers results for more than 1,000 retailers by providing best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution marketing and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. Listrak’s data-fi...
Attentive
attentivemobile.com
Attentive® is the world’s #1 conversational marketing platform, designed to optimize message performance through 1:1 SMS and email interactions. Infusing intelligence at every stage of the consumer's purchasing journey, Attentive empowers businesses to achieve hyper-personalized communication with t...
Iterable
iterable.com
Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With in...
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.
Airship
airship.com
Mobile app customers are 3x more valuable than non-app customers on average. Airship, the mobile app experience company, enables brands to capture that value. Airship App Experience Platform The Airship platform provides an end-to-end solution for capturing value across the entire customer app lifec...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
Airbridge
airbridge.io
Airbridge is a unified measurement solution featuring Mobile Measurement (MMP), Multi-touch Attribution (MTA), Incrementality, and Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) packed into a single unified dashboard – helping marketers to discover and maximize their true sources of growth while empowering them with ...
Insider
useinsider.com
One platform for individualized, cross-channel customer experiences. Insider connects data across channels, predicts future behavior with AI, and individualizes experiences from a single platform with the fastest time to value.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
For app-first companies, Leanplum, a CleverTap company is the only solution that helps personalize and optimize all customer touch points, both inside and outside the app. Leanplum combines multi-channel Lifecycle Marketing with the ability to A/B test the Product Experience for a complete, end-to-e...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial is a true marketing platform that empowers brands to fully automate their marketing strategies and transform the way they work. Designed with a customer-centric approach, Cordial combines advanced data flexibility with sophisticated adaptive automations and cutting edge AI to ideate, test, a...
TextUs
textus.com
TextUs is the leading consumer engagement platform for recruiters and sellers that drives pipeline creation and improves conversion rates. Users love TextUs because it allows them to communicate more effectively with candidates, prospects and customers. Maximize job productivity by getting more resp...
Xtremepush US
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solutio...
Xtremepush EU
xtremepush.com
Xtremepush is the most complete CRM solution on the market that enables iGaming companies to leverage real-time data, AI, and gamification to build, grow, and retain strong player relationships that drive conversion and loyalty through lifecycle-specific journeys at scale. All in one unified solutio...
InAppStory
inappstory.com
Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions,...
ClickSend
clicksend.com
Communicate with your customers and staff via SMS, voice, email, rich media, direct mail and more with ClickSend. From single to scale by web app, API or integration.
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Cometly
cometly.com
Cometly is a attribution cloud platform that enables businesses to get better accurate attribution for their ad campaigns and make smarter ad optimization decisions based on accurate data.
Voxie
voxie.com
Voxie is the conversational AI text marketing leader that helps retail, service, and restaurant passion brands connect with and learn from their customers to drive significantly more revenue. To learn more, visit www.voxie.com.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEn...
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud’s Customer Engagement & Experience platform (formerly known as Netcore Smartech) is a one-stop growth platform that enables marketers, growth, and product managers to drive powerful conversations with customers across multiple touchpoints. Backed by the power of AI/ML, Netcore Cloud en...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, now an SAP company, empowers digital marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built to accelerate business outcomes. By rapidly aligning desired business results with proven omnichannel customer engagement strategies — crowdsourced from le...
Madgicx
madgicx.com
Madgicx: the E-com Ad Cloud offers a full range of solutions that help Meta advertisers optimize all areas of their advertising - including Facebook tracking, automation, targeting, creatives, and ad management.
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized ...
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal.io is the outbound phone and sms sales solution built to drive more conversations so B2C brands can hit their growth goals way faster. 100+ leading brands including SoFi, Ro, Angi, The Farmer's Dog, Fidelity Life, Career Karma and AAA use Regal.io to proactively engage their customers in real-...
Singular
singular.net
The key to success for today's marketers is understanding exactly where and how to invest their next ad dollar. Singular powers marketers to do just that by providing a complete view of marketing ROI with next-gen attribution, full-funnel marketing data, and best-in-class fraud prevention. With Sing...
Tapstream
app.taps.io
Tapstream is a marketing dashboard for app makers to track acquisition, retention and ROI across channels.
Tenjin
tenjin.com
Tenjin offers free to start, pay as you grow advertising measurement for mobile game and app developers. We help small and medium-sized companies punch above their weight with marketing insights that enable them to compete with giant publishers. Tenjin was integral to the growth of studios including...