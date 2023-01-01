WebCatalog
Kleisteen

Kleisteen

app.claystone.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kleisteen on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Kleisteen is an accounting solution for entrepreneurs and SMEs that also covers project administration and inventory management.

Website: claystone.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kleisteen. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Odoo

Odoo

accounts.odoo.com

Gábilos

Gábilos

gabilos.net

Gincore

Gincore

gincore.net

Teamleader

Teamleader

app.teamleader.eu

Consisa

Consisa

cliente.consisanet.com

Cashflow

Cashflow

app.cashflow.do

DEAR

DEAR

inventory.dearsystems.com

Splendid Accounts

Splendid Accounts

app.splendidaccounts.com

TimeLog

TimeLog

login.timelog.com

QuickFile

QuickFile

quickfile.co.uk

Fygaro

Fygaro

fygaro.com

Gouti

Gouti

gouti.net

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy