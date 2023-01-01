Top Kindly Alternatives
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is a chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched on November 30, 2022. Based on a large language model, it enables users to refine and steer a conversation towards a desired length, format, style, level of detail, and language. ChatGPT: Optimizing Lang...
Bard
bard.google.com
You can use Bard to help move your ideas forward. With a little help from Bard, you can do things like: - Brainstorm ideas, develop a plan, or find different ways to get things done - Get a quick, easy to understand summary of more complex topics - Create first drafts of outlines, emails, blog post...
Poe
poe.com
Fast, helpful AI chat.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Chat AI
gtchat.ai
Welcome to CHAT AI, the AI chatbot that uses the latest natural language processing technology to have intelligent and engaging conversations with you. Simply type in your message, and CHAT AI will respond thoughtfully and personally. Whether you want to write long-form content (essays, emails, art...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion.
Bing Chat
bing.com
Bing is your AI-powered copilot for the web
SimSimi
simsimi.com
SimSimi is an adorable and smartest AI chatbot ever. You can talk to SimSimi anytime, anywhere and sometimes you can teach it to say what you want.
Grok
twitter.com
Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask! Grok is an AI chatbot from X (formerly Twitter).