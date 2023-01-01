WebCatalog

Website: kinabase.com

Kinabase is a smarter way to manage your business information, processes and more, trusted by high-growth teams. Manage complexity, simply From companies and contacts, to processes, sales orders and infrastructure, Kinabase lets you keep track of what’s happening across your organization. Improve speed and efficiency Get the information you need at your fingertips. Improve efficiency, reduce risk, and find the information you need faster. Consolidate multiple data tools into one easy-to-use system. Gain the power of flexibility Kinabase has a unique and intelligent data structure, that allows you to move at the speed of thought. Without the rigidity of traditional CRM and ERP systems. From people, to processes, to perfection - Kinabase can easily be configured to manage the information that matters to you. Adaptable and effective for a wide variety of purposes, everything from manufacturing, to recruitment, to consultancy.

Website: kinabase.com

