Kibana
elastic.co
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Kibana app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Kibana is a free and open user interface that lets you visualize your Elasticsearch data and navigate the Elastic Stack. Do anything from tracking query load to understanding the way requests flow through your apps.
Website: elastic.co
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kibana. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.