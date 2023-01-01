Khatapana is a fintech platform designed to help Nepali households manage their financial transactions and improve their financial literacy. Individuals and small businesses can track their money flow, both inward and outward, for free. Khatapana can help you manage your financial affairs in a simple, effective, and efficient way.

Website: khatapana.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Khatapana. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.