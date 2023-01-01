WebCatalog
Khatapana

Khatapana

khatapana.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Khatapana on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Khatapana is a fintech platform designed to help Nepali households manage their financial transactions and improve their financial literacy. Individuals and small businesses can track their money flow, both inward and outward, for free. Khatapana can help you manage your financial affairs in a simple, effective, and efficient way.

Website: khatapana.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Khatapana. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

InvoiceBerry

InvoiceBerry

invoiceberry.com

ClickTime

ClickTime

clicktime.com

officio.work

officio.work

officio.work

Monarch

Monarch

monarchmoney.com

Hatch

Hatch

usehatchapp.com

Handdy

Handdy

handdy.com

C2FO

C2FO

c2fo.com

Tilvin

Tilvin

tilvin.com

TimeKeeper

TimeKeeper

timekeeper.co.uk

Azibo

Azibo

azibo.com

NerdWallet

NerdWallet

nerdwallet.com

Forwardly

Forwardly

forwardai.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy