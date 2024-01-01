Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Kaytu on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kaytu enables Enterprises to attain visibility of assets, track spend, and manage security compliance across diverse cloud environments.

Website: kaytu.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kaytu. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.