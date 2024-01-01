Top Kasplo Alternatives
Webflow
webflow.com
Webflow, Inc. is an American company, based in San Francisco, that provides software as a service for website building and hosting. Their online visual editor platform allows users to design, build, and launch websites.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Wix
wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. (Hebrew: וויקס.קום) is an Israeli software company, providing cloud-based web development services. It allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag and drop tools. Along with its headquarters and other offices in Israel, Wix also has offices in ...
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed co...
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...
Framer
framer.com
It’s prototyping made simple—no code required, browser-based, and free for everyone. High-fidelity in half the time.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
Email marketing software that drives sales. Create, send, and track email campaigns that help you build a strong customer base. From beautiful email templates to an easy-to-use editor, and automation tools to real-time analytics, Zoho Campaigns has it all.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in Ma...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid ha...
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
ClickFunnels
clickfunnels.com
Clickfunnels is one of the world’s most popular online sales funnel platforms where users can quickly and easily create beautiful sales pages that convert visitors into leads and paying customers. No tech, design, or coding experience necessary. Hundreds of plug n’ play templates at your fingertips....
ConvertKit
convertkit.com
Get the email marketing tools and automation you need to grow your blog and business. Join more than 100,000 creators and try ConvertKit today.
Duda
duda.co
Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda’s award-winning low-code no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth wi...
Plasmic
plasmic.app
The visual builder for your tech stack. Create stunning visual content and pages, seamlessly integrating no-code into your codebase. Unblock your teams and ship lightning fast.
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much...
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay off...
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude is a product analytics platform that helps businesses to track visitors with the help of collaborative analytics. The platform uses behavioral reports to understand users' interactions with products and provides insights to accelerate work on a real-time basis.
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Powerful Software Tools to Run Your Business. Get access to business critical applications like form creation, email marketing, billing, automations and much more in one single package.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
oracle.com
Oracle Cloud is a cloud computing service offered by Oracle Corporation providing servers, storage, network, applications and services through a global network of Oracle Corporation managed data centers. The company allows these services to be provisioned on demand over the Internet.
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
Mailtrap is an Email Delivery Platform for dev teams to test, send, and control email infrastructure in one place, and it’s supported by 150K+ monthly active users. Mailtrap provides all the needed tools to work with emails. Email Testing - to test your emails in staging, dev, and QA environments. E...
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: - Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful ...
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
Builder.io
builder.io
Drag and drop on your tech stack Eliminate long delays, missed deadlines, and rigid CMS templates. Visually build and optimize web and mobile experiences on your existing sites and apps to speed up your build-measure-learn cycles and drive growth, faster.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Brizy Cloud
brizy.cloud
The easiest way to create highly converting sales landing pages, lead generation and marketing landing pages for your business or your clients.
Dorik
dorik.com
Build Beautiful Websites Without Code! Flexible & easy-to-use nocode website builder with 130+ UI Components and beautiful templates. Save time and money on building your next website.
Swipe Pages
swipepages.com
Capture more leads & increase conversion rate using mobile first AMP landing pages. Feature packed landing page builder trusted by 7500+ marketers.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode is the #1 QR code maker. Logo, color and design, backed with privacy and data, all included for free. Download high quality print files today.
Systeme
systeme.io
Systeme.io has all the tools you need to grow your online business. Click here to create your FREE account!
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
Increase your sales and attendance with the only webinar system that produces a complete live stream event from registration to replay. WebinarJam has more features, no downloads, and is the most dramatic improvement to Live Casting, Event Streaming, and Webinar Broadcasting ever released to the pub...
Taplink
taplink.at
Taplink helps you create a high-converting landing page for your business on Instagram in 10 minutes. Use numerous marketing features to increase your sales
Podia
podia.com
Your website, email marketing, and products. All under one roof. Thousands of people like you use Podia to bring their entire business into a single platform. Podia is free. And as you grow, it has all the tools you’ll need to keep growing.
Mailjet
mailjet.com
Mailjet is a powerful email service provider used by +150,000 companies all over the world to create, send, and track their marketing and transactional emails. Mailjet’s flexible infrastructure can auto-scale to send up to 15M emails/hour (per user) via our Email API, even during peak sending period...
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
ZeptoMail (formerly TransMail) is a dedicated transactional email sending service by Zoho. ZeptoMail only allows users to send transactional emails, which helps us ensure reliable and guaranteed delivery of your transactional emails. Setup options ZeptoMail provides two setup options—SMTP and Email...
Leadpages
leadpages.com
Leadpages® is a no-code website and landing page builder designed to help small businesses get online quickly and easily. Equipped with a complete conversion toolkit, the platform simplifies the lead generation process so you can scale and grow your online business. Whether you’re a tech-savvy marke...
Instapage
instapage.com
Turn your ad clicks into conversions with the only landing page platform designed to create, personalize, & optimize post-click landing pages at scale.
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Postmark
postmarkapp.com
Postmark is the email delivery service that developers and product teams actually like. Send transactional and marketing emails and get them to the inbox, every time. Postmark maintains one of the best delivery reputations in the industry by routing transactional and promotional messages through par...
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia ...
Pagemaker
pagemaker.io
Pagemaker.io is world's first landing page editor for eCommerce. Create stunning landing pages in mins and explore our large set of Templates, modules, layouts and editing options.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is a top-rated customer communication platform for your Support, Marketing & Sales. Increase conversions and sales, improve support, and grow faster with HelpCrunch. Features include: - Live chat - Chatbot - Knowledge base - Email marketing - Popups Try HelpCrunch for free for 14 days.
Mailgun
mailgun.com
A set of powerful APIs that enable you to send, receive and track email from your app effortlessly whether you use Python, Ruby, PHP, C#, Node.js or Java. Easy SMTP integration and a simple, RESTful API abstracts away the messy details of sending transactional or bulk email. Scale quickly, whether y...
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Whether you’re a marketing pro or just getting started, Unbounce landing pages turn more of your visitors into leads, sales, and signups. With easy-to-use builders for any skill level—plus AI-powered optimization features—Unbounce helps you create and publish beautiful, high-performing pages in just...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Acumbamail
acumbamail.com
Easily send email and SMS campaigns and boost your business. Marketing should not be complicated to get great performance. With a single tool you can manage your email campaigns, SMS, landing pages and much more.