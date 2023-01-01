Top Kajabi Alternatives
Patreon
patreon.com
Patreon is a membership platform that makes it easy for artists and creators to get paid. Thousands of musicians, podcasters, video game developers, comic creators, and others are making a salary on Patreon. Through ongoing funding, they are able to spend more time engaging their fan-base in an inte...
Podia
podia.com
Your website, email marketing, and products. All under one roof. Thousands of people like you use Podia to bring their entire business into a single platform. Podia is free. And as you grow, it has all the tools you’ll need to keep growing.
beehiiv
beehiiv.com
Access the best tools available in email, helping your newsletter scale and monetize like never before.
Buttondown
buttondown.email
Buttondown is the easiest way to build and run your newsletter. Buttondown is a small, elegant tool for producing newsletters. The minimalist interface makes it easy for you to write great emails; the automation acts like the editorial assistant you wish you had, by checking for typos, broken links...
MemberSpace
memberspace.com
Sell memberships and digital products from your own website. Share your knowledge and earn income. Add members-only access to any part of your website and accept payments. Any platform works: Squarespace, WordPress, Wix, Notion and more.