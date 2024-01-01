Top Just-Eat.ch Alternatives
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats is an American online food ordering and delivery platform launched by Uber in 2014 and based in San Francisco, California.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. is an American on-demand prepared food delivery service founded in 2013 by Stanford students Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang and Evan Moore. A Y Combinator–backed company, DoorDash is one of several technology companies that uses logistics services to offer food delivery from restaura...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. is an American online and mobile prepared food ordering and delivery platform that connects diners with local restaurants. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois and was founded in 2004. As of 2019, the company had 19.9 million active users and 115,000 associated restaurants across 3...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Food. We Get It. We all have our favourites. With Deliveroo, get your favourite local restaurants and takeaways delivered straight to your door. Everything is on the menu. From nationally loved chains, such as KFC, Wagamama, Nando’s, Burger King and Subway, to local eats and your favourite takeaway...
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates is an American company that offers local delivery of restaurant-prepared meals and other goods. As of February 2019, Postmates operates in 2,940 U.S. cities.The service relies on mobile phone applications and their Global Positioning System capabilities to match inventories and consumer de...
Caviar
trycaviar.com
And really good restaurants. We partner with the coolest/best spots in your city. Because that's what we're all about. Order for delivery or pickup. Save time with delivery or order ahead and skip the fees with pickup. You can schedule orders for later, too. Save money with DashPass. DashPass is a s...
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless is simply the easiest way to order food for delivery or takeout. Whatever you're in the mood for, wherever you're in the mood for it, you've got it. No menus, no phone calls, no repeating yourself. Seamless is a part of the Grubhub Inc. portfolio of brands.
Slice
slicelife.com
Our mission is to keep locals thriving! We empower pizzerias with the tech, delivery, data, and marketing tools that power the big chains. No wonder our partners see 50% more repeat customers and 40% larger ticket sizes. Join the 18,000+ pizzerias that are already part of the Slice family.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Order takeaway online from more than 2300 local restaurants at Just Eat. Get pizza, sushi and much more delivered to your door!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Home delivery from the best restaurants near you is with Just Eat, the new name of Allo Resto! Order now!
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow partners with restaurants to grow their online ordering, expand their marketing, and streamline their operations. With commission-free apps, automated marketing tools, POS integrations, delivery solutions and more, they’ll help you keep more profits while leveling up your takeout business. C...
Allset
allsetnow.com
Allset is a marketplace connecting local eateries & coffee shops with local takeout diners. It provides restaurants with best-in-class online ordering and loyalty rewards solutions to attract and retain new customers without paying high commissions. Customers use Allset for fast & easy pickup, disco...
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode empowers you to revolutionize your food business. Now your customers can not only order from anywhere, be it a table, a hotel room or anywhere within your premises, but can pay you online, make simultaneous orders and avail various other unique benefits that are certainly bound to make your c...
EasyOrder
easyorderapp.com
Introducing EasyOrder - Your All-in-One Omnichannel Ordering and Marketing Solution for Restaurant Success! Unlock the full potential of your restaurant business with EasyOrder, the comprehensive platform designed to attract new customers, retain loyal patrons, and boost revenue like never before. S...
Ordermyfood
ordermyfood.io
Ordermyfood has been designed to be user-friendly, with intuitive menus and clear options that are easy to understand for both restaurant owners and customers. It allows customers to customize their orders, add special requests, and make payments through their phones with ease. The platform generate...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
Promote your restaurant on a custom website
Foodiv
foodiv.com
Foodiv provides online food ordering system created by the industry’s best engineers. It helps integrate food ordering system for restaurants in just matter of minutes. We also provide QR code Menus, customer mobile app for contactless ordering and convenient ordering experience along with an engagi...
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com is the all-in-one platform that independent restaurants use to power their digital presence. It gives the technology and marketing superpowers of major brands like Domino's, Chick Fil-A, and SweetGreen to independent restaurants. The platform can power everything from websites to online or...