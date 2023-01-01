Order online from the best restaurants and pizzerias near you: brunch, sushi, pizza... ✔ Delivery to Algiers, Oran, Blida, Boumerdes, Tizi Ouzou ✔ Online menu ✔ Restaurants near you

Website: food.jumia.dz

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jumia Food Algérie. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.