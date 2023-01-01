Top Journify Alternatives
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. is an American technology company based in San Francisco, California, that produces software for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data via a Web-style interface.The Splunk Enterprise and Enterprise Cloud solutions capture, index and correlate real-time data in a sea...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. offers application programming interface solutions. The Company collects, clean, and control customer data with segment, as well as provides data integration, governance, and audience management services. Segment.Io serves customers in the State of California.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
Formaloo is a workspace you can use to create anything from surveys to web apps and portals - all in one place. Formaloo comes with a set of powerful building blocks to collect, organize, and understand your data. Teams of all sizes use Formaloo to build engagement surveys, membership portals, bulle...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyon...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Piwik PRO is the first privacy-oriented alternative to Google Analytics. Created in 2013, Piwik PRO Analytics Suite allows for tracking web, app, product and intranet behavior of users. The platform ensures compliance with strict EU, US, Chinese and Russian data protection laws, including the Genera...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is the leading platform for driving growth through your customers. Built to deliver value along the entire customer experience; Catalyst transforms new buyers into lifelong revenue. With retention-driven workflows and revenue-focused automations, we supercharge customer-centric teams. Catal...
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company that provides a B2B Customer Data Platform. The company's products unifies multiple data sources, 1st party and 3rd party sources from social media, contact databases and customer relationship management systems and Marketing Automatio...
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium is a US headquartered American company founded in 2008 in San Diego, California that sells enterprise tag management, an API hub, a customer data platform with machine learning, and data management products.
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak Delivers Results. The only integrated digital marketing platform trusted by 1,000+ leading retailers and brands for email, text message marketing, identity resolution, behavioral triggers and cross-channel orchestration.
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
Stop building your admin panel, we have one for you Getting an admin panel doesn't have to be time-consuming. Instead of building it, Forest Admin generates an admin panel on top of your data in a matter of seconds.
Skeepers
octoly.com
The Leading Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly helps brands increase their visibility, build trust and boost sales by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale. Brands leverage our curated community to create social media posts and eCommerce reviews in exchange for a gifted produ...
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia is a software-as-a-service company co-founded by Dries Buytaert and Jay Batson to provide enterprise products, services, and technical support for the open-source web content management platform Drupal.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it...
Hightouch
hightouch.io
Hightouch is a Data Activation platform that helps organizations turn their customer data into action. The platform provides the powerful features needed to collect, prepare, and activate data from any data warehouse into 200+ downstream tools so marketing, sales, and customer success teams can use ...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.
Plumb5
plumb5.com
Launch omni channel marketing campaigns across Web,Mobile, email & SMS. Use push notifications & In-App Messaging with ease. Plumb5 is a real time Customer Engagement platform helping marketers to retain user engagement and win back users through smart marketing strategies. AI enabled Marketing Aut...
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI is your next-generation CDP (customer data platform) that cleans, analyzes, and unifies all of your fragmented data into a single, easy-to-use dashboard in real-time.
Insider
useinsider.com
One platform for individualized, cross-channel customer experiences. Insider connects data across channels, predicts future behavior with AI, and individualizes experiences from a single platform with the fastest time to value.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
MSIGHTS has been supporting marketing teams for 17+ years in helping to make their data great for reporting and analysis. Our Platform, a 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards winner for "Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution
Squirro
squirro.com
Connect the dots: Detect new opportunities, develop an intimate understanding of customers, partners, and markets, spot trends and back your sales team with next best actions. Squirro delivers these insights in real-time, automatically, in pre-trained enterprise ready applications.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...
NetWise
netwisedata.com
NetWise is the leading provider of B2B Audience Data to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our unique B2B Data Products enable true multi-channel marketing allowing you to target the same audience across all marketing channels in every platform you ...
mediarithmics
mediarithmics.io
mediarithmics offers an open and integrated data marketing infrastructure, covering all CDP and DMP uses. The platform can also be used to create Data Alliances, guaranteeing the impermeability of data between partners and compliance with current and future regulations (GDPR, Pipeda, CCPA…). Our tec...
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...
Custobar
custobar.com
Your customers are individuals. Treat them that way. Custobar gives you a comprehensive understanding of each of your customers and how they interact with your business - across all the channels they meet you. We collect all your customer transaction data and make it understandable and actionable.
Castled.io
castled.io
Create complex customer journeys and personalised engagement campaigns using customer data locked securely in your servers.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you ...