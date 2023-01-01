Top Joplin Cloud Alternatives
Google Keep
google.com
Google Keep is a note-taking service developed by Google. Launched on March 20, 2013, Google Keep is available on the web, and has mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. Keep offers a variety of tools for taking notes, including text, lists, images, and audio. Users can set re...
Notion
notion.so
Notion is an application that provides components such as databases, kanban boards, wikis, calendars and reminders. Users can connect these components to create their own systems for knowledge management, note taking, data management, project management, among others. These components and systems ca...
iCloud Notes
icloud.com
You can use Notes on iCloud.com to capture a quick thought or save something important or interesting for later, and then view those notes in the Notes app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac. You can also use Notes on iCloud.com to view and edit notes you created in the Notes app.
Microsoft OneNote
onenote.com
Microsoft OneNote is a note-taking program for free-form information gathering and multi-user collaboration. It gathers users' notes, drawings, screen clippings, and audio commentaries. Notes can be shared with other OneNote users over the Internet or a network. Previously, OneNote was primarily a...
Evernote
evernote.com
Evernote is an app designed for note taking, organizing, task management, and archiving. It is developed by the Evernote Corporation, headquartered in Redwood City, California. The app allows users to create notes, which can be text, drawings, photographs, or saved web content. Notes are stored in n...
Notebook
zoho.com
The most beautiful note taking app across devices.
Roam Research
roamresearch.com
As easy to use as a word document or bulleted list, and as powerful for finding, collecting, and connecting related ideas as a graph database. Collaborate with others in real time, or store all your data locally.
Sticky Notes
onenote.com
Sticky Notes is a desktop notes application included in Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10. The app loads quickly and enables users to quickly take notes using post-it note–like windows on their desktop. Sticky Notes originated in Windows XP Tablet Edition in 2002 and was included with Windows Vi...
RemNote
remnote.com
The all-in-one tool for thinking and learning. Sure, it’s a note-taking tool. But there’s also flashcards, PDFs, backlinks, and more - to help you learn, stay organized, and think.
Simplenote
simplenote.com
Simplenote is a note-taking application with Markdown support. In addition to cross-platform apps, it can be accessed via most web browsers.Simplenote has an externally accessible API, allowing other clients to be written: macOS Dashboard widget DashNote; nvPY, a cross-platform SimpleNote client; am...
Bundled Notes
bundlednotes.com
Bundled Notes is a beautiful, intuitive cross platform notes, writing, lists, reminders and to-do app.
Capacities
capacities.io
A powerful note-taking tool that helps you organize your mind.
Zorbi
zorbi.com
Flashcards that can predict when you'll forget them. Zorbi makes it easy for anyone to create flashcards from Chrome and note-taking tools like Notion.
NotesHub
noteshub.app
Fully cross-platform, vendor-agnostic, markdown based note-taking app
Notesnook
notesnook.com
Finally a much better notes alternative to Evernote that takes your privacy seriously, syncs to unlimited devices (for free) & makes note taking simple again.
Relanote
relanote.com
A note-taking tool to help you connect the dots. Wiki or classical hierarchy, Relanote adapts to your creative workflow
Notebase
notabase.io
Notabase is a powerful and easy-to-use note-taking app. Connect your ideas together and write more effortlessly.
NoteGenie
notegenie.ai
Elevate your professional note-taking with the intelligence of NoteGenie. From social workers and medical professionals to educators and law enforcement, NoteGenie is the ultimate companion for professionals across diverse fields. Our AI-driven platform seamlessly enhances clinical documentation, s...
Passfindr
passfindr.com
Passfindr is not just a password manager or bookmark manager. Passfindr redefines the bookmark to be almost anything you want it to be. If you can type it, Passfindr can store it, find it, and encrypt it, or not. Passfindr has a complete and total dedication to RELIABILITY and, to your SECURITY. Tot...