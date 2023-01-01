Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Jooto on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jooto is a Kanban-style task and project management tool used by over 260,000 people. The basic operation is just drag and drop. You can also manage tasks using Gantt charts and across projects. It is easier to understand the status of project members, which makes management easier.

Website: jooto.com

