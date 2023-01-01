WebCatalog
Jennyfer

Jennyfer

jennyfer.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Jennyfer on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Jennyfer | All the trends, collabs, basics at great prices. PROMO 3rd T-Shirt for €1. Free delivery to stores. Payment in 3X without fees. -20% on your first order

Website: jennyfer.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jennyfer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Carrefour

Carrefour

carrefour.fr

Jumia Côte d'Ivoire

Jumia Côte d'Ivoire

jumia.ci

Jumia Sénégal

Jumia Sénégal

jumia.sn

Parfois

Parfois

parfois.com

Jumia Maroc

Jumia Maroc

jumia.ma

myCANAL

myCANAL

canalplus.com

Oscaro

Oscaro

oscaro.com

NA-KD

NA-KD

na-kd.fr

Galeries Lafayette

Galeries Lafayette

galerieslafayette.com

Cdiscount

Cdiscount

cdiscount.com

Intermarché

Intermarché

intermarche.com

OCS

OCS

ocs.fr

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy