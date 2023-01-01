inwink
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: inwink.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for inwink on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a native mobile application dedicated to your event or community. A pioneer in event management technology since 2015, inwink today is a comprehensive, 360° BtoB marketing solution, adopted by more than 180 enterprises, businesses, and organizations. The inwink platform is widely recognized for its functional power and flexibility, scalability and security. More on www.inwink.com/en/
Categories:
Website: inwink.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to inwink. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.