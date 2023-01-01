WebCatalogWebCatalog
Infomaniak Manager

Infomaniak Manager

login.infomaniak.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Infomaniak Manager app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Managing Infomaniak products. As a key Swiss hosting service in Europe for more than 25 years and with its expertise and technological independence, Infomaniak is developing an independent alternative to the giants of the web.

Website: infomaniak.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Infomaniak Manager. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud

intl.cloud.tencent.com

SWISS

SWISS

swiss.com

NameSilo

NameSilo

namesilo.com

SiteGround

SiteGround

siteground.com

LONGINES

LONGINES

longines.com

Swiss Policy Research

Swiss Policy Research

swprs.org

RationalPlan

RationalPlan

projectplanning.cloud

Fing

Fing

app.fing.com

GoDaddy

GoDaddy

godaddy.com

PortSwigger

PortSwigger

portswigger.net

VistaPrint

VistaPrint

vistaprint.com

BlueNotary

BlueNotary

app.bluenotary.us