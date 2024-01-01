Top Indicative Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Mixpanel
mixpanel.com
Mixpanel is a business analytics service company. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Its toolset contains in-app A/B tests and user survey forms. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engage...
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude is a product analytics platform that helps businesses to track visitors with the help of collaborative analytics. The platform uses behavioral reports to understand users' interactions with products and provides insights to accelerate work on a real-time basis.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.
TheyDo
theydo.io
Digital Design Thinking to solve problems customer-centric. Transform your business to produce breakthrough innovations, using a proven method at scale.
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory is your digital experience analytics platform for on-the-fly funnels, pixel-perfect replay, custom events, heat maps, advanced search, Dev Tools, and more.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Pendo
pendo.io
Pendo helps you deliver better software experiences for happier and more productive users and employees. Pendo helps product teams ask and answer questions like: What features are customers or employees interacting with? Which are they ignoring? What parts of the product are driving delight or frust...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyon...
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Ga...
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing,...
PostHog
posthog.com
PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A...
Heap
heap.io
Heap offers a smarter way to build digital products. With comprehensive data collection and structured processes, Heap helps Product Managers understand their users, make data-driven decisions, and craft delightful digital experiences.
Woopra
woopra.com
Woopra is a Customer Journey Analytics solution that is redefining how companies understand, analyze, engage and retain their customers. The platform is designed to fuel optimization and growth throughout the entire customer lifecycle. Leveraging individual-level data to aggregate analytics reports ...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to enable an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience that transforms your business. With intuitive technology that reveals the behavior, intent and attitude of any and every user, we enable businesses to deliver more human experiences q...
Whatfix
whatfix.com
Whatfix is a SaaS based platform which provides in-app guidance and performance support for web applications and software products. Whatfix helps companies to create interactive walkthroughs that appear within web applications. Whatfix has offices in San Jose, California and Bengaluru, India.
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
Lucky Orange can help you understand why your website is getting traffic that doesn’t convert into sales or leads. Our conversion rate optimization tools have been trusted by more than 450,000 websites around the world to gain insight into what people are doing on their website. Increase your sales ...
Smartlook
smartlook.com
Analyze user behavior in ways never possible before. Smartlook is the missing puzzle piece in analyzing user behavior. Get real qualitative insights that help you improve your mobile app and website.
UserVoice
uservoice.com
The ultimate tool for product discovery, UserVoice is platform designed to bridge the gap between product teams and their users. Offering a comprehensive feedback management system, UserVoice enables companies to collect, prioritize, and act upon user suggestions and insights. Through an intuitive i...
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero is your platform and partner for Customer Success. We help your subscription business succeed at scale by giving you everything you need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences. ChurnZero helps your Customer Success team spot potential ch...
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console...
Flywheel
getflywheel.com
The all-in-one WordPress agency hosting platform. Manage your client’s WordPress websites in one place, earn recurring revenue, and continuously delight them.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Piwik PRO is the first privacy-oriented alternative to Google Analytics. Created in 2013, Piwik PRO Analytics Suite allows for tracking web, app, product and intranet behavior of users. The platform ensures compliance with strict EU, US, Chinese and Russian data protection laws, including the Genera...
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is the leading platform for driving growth through your customers. Built to deliver value along the entire customer experience; Catalyst transforms new buyers into lifelong revenue. With retention-driven workflows and revenue-focused automations, we supercharge customer-centric teams. Catal...
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium is the most trusted Customer Data Platform (CDP). Tealium connects data so you can connect with your customers. Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more th...
Keen
keen.io
Keen.io is the complete event data management solution. Our platform can handle all aspects of your event data management, from collection to application. Stream, store, query, and present your data all in one place and get a competitive advantage over the competition. Keen allows you to get a true ...
Kissmetrics
kissmetrics.io
Giving you the knowledge you need to make better decisions. Kissmetrics is a behavior-based analytics and email automation platform. Built to help product teams and marketers to get, keep and grow more customers.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia Marketing Cloud seamlessly integrates with any third-party system and enables easy configuration of any business criteria directly into the platform. Built to be leveraged by all teams who need access to customer data, Acquia Marketing Cloud supports the business across domains, brands, geogr...
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Totango
totango.com
Totango is customer success software businesses can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it...
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what real...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
Stormly
stormly.com
Stormly is like having a whole product team at your fingertips, powered by AI and GPT-4 No more spending hours trying to figure out what questions to ask. Our technology will suggest focus areas and create custom dashboards based on your questions. Now you not only get powerful insights into your us...
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
The privacy-first customer insights platform. Squeaky helps you grow your business, by building better digital experiences. Our all-in-one tool includes analytics, session recording, feedback and heatmaps.
Snowplow
snowplow.io
Snowplow BDP (Behavioral Data Platform) generates, governs and models high-quality, granular Behavioral Data, ready for use in AI, ML, and Advanced Analytics applications. When integrated with other tools from the modern data stack, Snowplow can power a wide variety of advanced use cases, allowing o...
CrowdPower
crowdpower.io
Create simple email automations to onboard new users, reduce churn, and keep customers engaged with the #1 customer engagement platform for SaaS products.
Webeyez
webeyez.com
Webeyez is the secret weapon that online businesses use to immediately fix leaky funnels and grow revenue. The platform illuminates every step of the onsite consumer journey and uses machine learning to surface and prioritize points of hidden friction – giving revenue leaders a heat-seeking missile ...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
Insightech
insightech.com
Insightech provides digital teams with clear digital experience insights unhindered by sampled or incomplete data. With Insightech you get all the tools to do thorough marketing reporting, page content analysis, conversion funnel optimisation and website re-platforming in one easy-to-install and run...
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement and attribution platform that connects siloed marketing, sales, revenue and customer data to: - Provide a full funnel view of your customer journey - Accurately attribute revenue at channel, campaign, content and keyword level - Create multi-touch attributi...
Funnelytics
funnelytics.io
A visual customer journey analytics tool that lets you map your journey on a whiteboard and overlay data to see how its actually performing.
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Bui...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Email automation software that inspires engagement. Engage your email audience with personalized content that drives conversions. Upland Adestra is a leading global provider of First-Person Marketing email and lifecycle marketing solutions for global and growing brands alike.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher custom...
Insider
useinsider.com
One platform for individualized, cross-channel customer experiences. Insider connects data across channels, predicts future behavior with AI, and individualizes experiences from a single platform with the fastest time to value.
Zipy.ai
zipy.ai
Zipy is a trusted digital experience platform which combines session replay, frontend error monitoring, product analytics and prioritisation into one while ensuring privacy and security. What can you do with Zipy? > Understand user behaviour to avoid churn > Monitor live users and real time errors t...
Latana
latana.com
Backed by machine learning technology, Latana Brand Tracking helps brands make better marketing decisions by delivering scalable brand management insights.
June
june.so
June is a product analytics tool for B2B SaaS that is simple to set up and easy to understand. This is possible thanks to ready-made reports about your main metrics. You won't have to build dashboards from scratch anymore! June is built especially for fast-moving B2B SaaS. All the main metrics are a...
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
The Account Experience software automatically captures and distributes feedback from your accounts including non-survey data to front-line managers in real time to help them reduce churn, drive up-sells and close new business with promoter-based referrals.
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora’s offering identifies which businesses are currently researching what topics and the intensity of those efforts. It scores these signals to then help sales and marketing teams prioritize target accounts, customize their conversations with them, and optimize marketing efforts. Bombora deliver...
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...
Hubalz
hubalz.com
Get a complete understanding of your customers across devices and platforms. Hubalz gives you the tools to understand the customer journey and improve marketing ROI.