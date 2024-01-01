Top ImTranslator Alternatives

Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Google Translate is a free multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google, to translate text and websites from one language into another. It offers a website interface, a mobile app for Android and iOS, and an application programming interface that helps developers build browser...

DeepL Translator

DeepL Translator

deepl.com

DeepL Translator is a free neural machine translation service launched on 28 August 2017 and developed by DeepL GmbH (Linguee), based in Cologne, Germany. It has received positive press asserting that it is more accurate and nuanced than Google Translate.DeepL currently offers translations between t...

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Microsoft Translator is a multilingual machine translation cloud service provided by Microsoft. Microsoft Translator is integrated across multiple consumer, developer, and enterprise products; including Bing, Microsoft Office, SharePoint, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Lync, Yammer, Skype Translator, Vis...

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Free online translation from French, Russian, Spanish, German, Italian and a number of other languages into English and back, dictionary with transcription, pronunciation, and examples of usage. Yandex.Translate works with words, texts, and webpages.

U-Dictionary Translator

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Effortlessly translate texts in 108 languages.

Microsoft Translator Conversations

Microsoft Translator Conversations

translator.microsoft.com

Break the language barrier. Translated conversations across devices, for one-on-one chats and for larger group interactions.

네이버 파파고

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

Papago, a smart AI translator, dreams of a world where conversations occur without language barriers. Naver Papago

iTranslate Web

iTranslate Web

itranslate.com

iTranslate is the leading free translator / traductor.

Translate.com

Translate.com

translate.com

Expert language solutions for any size of business. 25K+ professional translators. 90 language pairs. 24/7 online translation service. API.

Lingva Translate

Lingva Translate

lingva.ml

Retrieves translations without using any Google-related service, preventing them from tracking.

Google Translation Hub

Google Translation Hub

cloud.google.com

Fast translation. Format retention. Transparent pricing. Make your documents multilingual with a single click. Translate from 1 to many languages in a single step! Easily translate content into 135 languages with an intuitive, business-user-friendly interface and integrate human feedback where requ...

Lingvanex

Lingvanex

lingvanex.com

Machine Translation: Translate millions of texts, audio, files, websites for fixed price with total privacy protection. Free 2-week trial.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
WebCatalog Spaces
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy