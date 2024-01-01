Top Improvado Alternatives
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
The Nielsen Corporation, self-referentially known as The Nielsen Company, and formerly known as ACNielsen or AC Nielsen, is a global marketing research firm, with worldwide headquarters in New York City, United States. Regional headquarters for North America are located in Chicago.
Zoho Marketing Automation
zoho.com
Marketing automation software for faster business growth. Zoho MarketingHub is an all-in-one marketing automation software that helps you successfully manage your marketing activities across multiple channels. Generate more leads, convert them to customers, and retain them longer.
Funnel
funnel.io
Funnel is the leading marketing data hub designed to help marketing teams own their performance. Funnel takes care of the boring stuff and heavy lifting, so you can focus on the juicy bits: discovering how your marketing can improve. With Funnel you can connect data from any marketing platform, stor...
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Marketers have multiple marketing sources, hundreds of running campaigns, and clients or stakeholders to manage and report to. It's a struggle to connect all the data, process it, discover insights, and demonstrate their ROI. Whatagraph is an intuitive all-in-one marketing data platform that easily ...
Databox
databox.com
Databox is an easy-to-use business analytics platform for growing businesses. It lets you easily centralize your data so you can view your entire company's health in one place. Then it helps you use your data to make better decisions and improve your company's performance. We took all the powerful a...
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact....
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a hassle-free tool for building and sharing real-time business dashboards. Designed to help team leads surface live data for their team and across their organization, Geckoboard integrates directly with over 80 different tools and services to help you pull in your data and get a profes...
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console...
Reportei
reportei.com
Create Social Media and Digital Marketing Reports and Dashboards in just 3 seconds. See all your main indicators from Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Busine...
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing,...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
Magnetiq
magnetiq.io
Magnetiq - the world's best launch management software. Manage contacts, events, fashion shows, email campaigns, digital showrooms, online newsrooms.
Otterfish
otterfish.com
Otterfish is the easiest way to create and run Facebook Ads and Instagram Ads. We have built it especially for SMEs that struggle to find time or skills for Digital Marketing, Otterfish makes it so easy anyone in your team can run high performing Ads! The software offers features such as ad creation...
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle is a marketing analytics suite designed to empower marketing managers and marketing agencies. It helps companies visualize complex marketing analytics data and make data-driven, informed decisions. The suite offers a set of features for social media and ad analytics that make the day-to-day l...
Supermetrics
supermetrics.com
All your marketing data, wherever you need it. Supermetrics streamlines the delivery of data from 100+ sales and marketing platforms into the analytics and reporting tools marketers use to make better decisions. With Supermetrics, businesses can aggregate siloed data from marketing and sales platfor...
DashThis
dashthis.com
If you're looking for a digital marketing reporting tool with JUST the features you need, and no complicated "extra" stuff, DashThis is for you! We integrate with over 30+ data sources, and for everything else, there's our nifty CSV File Manager that helps you add any other data you might want to ha...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools mar...
Mandala AI.
mandalasystem.com
Mandala Analytics is an accessible online listening and monitoring tool designed to provide valuable and actionable insights for businesses of all kinds and sizes. The system constantly monitors millions of channels daily and captures billions of mentions from all continents and languages by using a...
EasyInsights
easyinsights.ai
Combine Ad costs & clicks, app analytics, website conversions and CRM data to get the complete picture of your marketing performance. Laser focus on revenue generation and profitability by automating tedious data transformation tasks to generate insights. Automate your data push to any BI tool, just...
Metrics Watch
metricswatch.com
Email-based marketing reporting tool. Analytics, SEO, PPC, SEM, or social media reports & dashboards sent via email to your clients. And it's NOT a PDF or a link!