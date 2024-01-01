Top Impartner Alternatives
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Partner relationship management software to scale any program: affiliate, reseller, marketing and more. See why SaaS companies grow with PartnerStack PRM.
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect is a free web-based application. It allows you to use and manage business applications in one simple and secure site, from anywhere.
StructuredWeb
structuredweb.com
StructuredWeb provides prominent technology brands like IBM, ServiceNow, Google Cloud Platform and Veeam — along with many other growing brands — with a powerful, flexible and easy-to-use channel marketing automation platform. Since 1999, StructuredWeb has combined an innovative platform with proven...
ClientPoint
clientpoint.net
Our enterprise platform helps you easily manage business relationship workspaces for each of your prospects, customers and partners, where you can schedule, meet and share materials all in one place. Nurture leads more effectively, propose & close deals faster, and onboard & serve clients better. Fr...
JGSullivan Interactive
jgsullivan.com
Innovative online marketing solutions for consumer brand companies selling through channels -- connecting strong brands, independent dealers and consumers together. Founded originally in 1955 as JGSullivan Advertising, today JGSullivan Interactive's vision is to transform local marketing using 21st...
Vartopia
vartopia.com
Vartopia believes that there are two sides to the partner relationship with vendors. While most PRM's focus on the partner-facing side of the channel tech stack. Vartopia has not only built an industry-leading Partner Portal, but has also built its application to work seamlessly within your CRM. Va...
Marvia
getmarvia.com
Marvia is a SaaS-based Local Marketing Automation platform. This software simplifies every aspect of distributed marketing and enables organizations to centrally control their marketing materials while customizing and publishing them on a local level. Organize, customize and distribute your marketin...
xAmplify
xamplify.com
A channel marketing automation platform designed for simplicity, xAmplify helps engage your partners, generate partner-led leads and enables your partners to close deals. It works at any stage of your channel maturity. With decades of experience, xAmplify is designed with your partners in mind. Th...
Channext
channext.com
Turn more partners into revenue with Channext's Partner Success Platform. Scale your partner enablement, marketing, and sales activities via one single platform. Discover how Channext helps you: * Segment and manage your partners for success management at scale. * Increase partner marketing partici...
Vibe.co
vibe.co
Vibe allows any marketer, any brand, of any size, to advertise on TV within 5 minutes. Run TV campaigns easily on over 500 TV channels and streaming apps.
MioDatos
miodatos.com
MioDatos is a marketing automation platform designed for all your marketing needs! You can create marketing campaigns, beautiful emails, social media posts, landing pages, referral campaigns, marketing documents and more! Create marketing campaigns for the quarter, new product launches, holidays and...
PowerChord
powerchord.com
PowerChord helps brands and manufacturers who sell through dealer networks to enhance the customer journey with coordinated messaging and data-driven insights to optimize marketing spend. PowerChord's software easily integrates into your existing marketing tech suite to connect with customers on a l...
Builtfirst
builtfirst.com
Builtfirst is a partner marketplace platform. Any company can create a perk marketplace, integration marketplace, reseller marketplace, or service marketplace in minutes. We’re building the largest ecosystem of marketplaces that every B2B company can go-to-market through.
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a sophisticated referral and loyalty marketing software that engages your customers wherever they're camping out – either in or out of your mobile or web app. Some of the world’s most innovative and renowned brands use SaaSquatch to reward their advocates, build loyal communities, and ...
Magentrix
magentrix.com
Best partner engagement & partner enablement in a PRM platform. Collaborate with partners & increase channel sales with PX-first partner portal software.
Partnered
partnered.com
Partnered connects your sales team with your partner ecosystem to exchange customer introductions. Instantly find sellers with the cheat-sheet for every deal.
Kiflo
kiflo.com
More than a PRM, Kiflo is an intuitive Partner Success Platform that grows with you. Our easy-to-use product, hands-on team of experts, and extensive library of resources ensure stronger partnerships and thriving ecosystems.
PartnerTap
partnertap.com
PartnerTap is a data-driven discovery platform for partner revenue. PartnerTap gives partner, channel, and sales teams everything they need to automate account mapping, share partner pipeline in real-time, identify new whitespace sales opps, and start co-selling with partners. Enterprise customers u...
WorkSpan
workspan.com
WorkSpan is the #1 ecosystem business management platform. We help partnering and alliances team drive revenue from partners at higher win rates and lower cost of sales. Today, your partner managers spend 20+ hours a week searching for partner data when information is scattered or lost in silos. Wor...
Reveal
reveal.co
Reveal's platform securely connects your CRM with partner companies, providing overlapping account insights, warm leads, and co-marketing opportunities to drive revenue growth.
Reditus
getreditus.com
Reditus is an Affiliate Management Tool for B2B SaaS companies. It helps companies to recruit new affiliates via their marketplace, helping them to grow outside their own network. Their USP is their clean UI, live chat support, and their way how they take in customer feedback. The company has been b...
Partnerize
partnerize.com
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable ...
Crossbeam
crossbeam.com
Crossbeam watches your partner ecosystem and securely surfaces the data, people, and companies in your network that will accelerate and close your next deal. Book more revenue with the people and partners you already have, and ensure your GTM teams are focusing on the right partnerships
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
SproutLoud, the leading distributed marketing platform, helps brand-to-local teams effectively market and sell through channel partners, locations and frontline employees. SproutLoud's AI-infused platform combines digital asset management, channel incentives, co-op marketing funds, and last-mile mar...
MeasureMatch
web.measurematch.com
The MeasureMatch Partner Exchange is a powerful set of tools in the MeasureMatch professional services marketplace for SaaS and enterprise software vendors to maximize customer success, partner growth, sales and more. Customer success and partnerships leaders are using the MeasureMatch Partner Excha...
Relevize
relevize.com
Relevize empowers channel marketers to execute paid advertising campaigns at scale on behalf of their partners. Create campaigns that are seamlessly pushed out to dozens of partners to drive leads. Relevize's campaign launcher ensures that every campaign is optimized to maximize lead generation ac...
Mindmatrix
amp.vg
Since its inception in 1998, Mindmatrix has been focused on helping companies sell more, faster. A pioneer of sales (direct & indirect) and marketing enablement technology, today Mindmatrix is the only company offering a fully unified partner enablement platform (Bridge ™) that connects and enables ...