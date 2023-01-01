WebCatalog
IG

IG

ig.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for IG on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

IG is a leading global forex broker, connecting you to over 80 currency pairs through our advanced online forex trading platform.

Website: ig.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to IG. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

FxPro

FxPro

direct.fxpro.group

Torobase

Torobase

platform.torobase.com

Upstox

Upstox

login.upstox.com

PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT

primexbt.com

XM

XM

my.xm.com

BitForex

BitForex

bitforex.com

BDSWiss

BDSWiss

dashboard-global.bdswiss.com

ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct

secure.icicidirect.com

OANDA

OANDA

oanda.com

FXCM Trading Station

FXCM Trading Station

tradingstation.fxcm.com

IQCent Pro

IQCent Pro

iqcent.pro

BKEX

BKEX

bkex.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy