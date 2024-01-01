Top HypeAuditor Alternatives
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Too many brands suck at social. Yours doesn’t have to. It starts with the right tools. Thousands of brands rely on Hootsuite’s platform and solutions to launch brilliant social campaigns, deliver 5-star social commerce experiences, and manage all their customer conversations in one place. But tool...
Linktree
linktr.ee
Meet Linktree™, the free bio link tool used by the world’s best brands, creators and influencers.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online ...
Metricool
metricool.com
Metricool is a platform that allows you to analyze, schedule, and manage your social networks like a real pro. The tool designed to take your social networks to the moon. Schedule your posts, analyze the data that matters and create a winning strategy. From PC or mobile device Save time daily by sch...
Zoho Social
zoho.com
Zoho Social is a complete social media management platform for businesses & agencies. It helps you schedule posts, monitor mentions, create custom dashboards, and more. Zoho Social is from Zoho.com—a suite of 40+ products trusted by over 40 Million users. It includes a powerful set of features—such...
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout of...
Loomly
loomly.com
Loomly is an easy-to-use social media management platform that helps you craft & schedule posts, track analytics, and manage a unified social inbox across your social media channels. * Manage your brand assets in Library. * Fuel your storytelling with Post Ideas. * Polish your content with Post Opti...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Busine...
Vista Social
vistasocial.com
Vista Social is a modern all-in-one social media platform. Expertly crafted social media management tools to help you exceed your goals. Features include publishing and scheduling, reports and analytics, social inbox and listening, review management, and much more.
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
Agorapulse is the social media hub for ROI-driven marketing teams. Social media is the most powerful lever for driving brand recognition, generating leads, and increasing sales. Agorapulse's patent-pending Social Media ROI dashboard and powerful social media management features supercharge teams to ...
Sendible
sendible.com
Sendible is the leading social media management platform for agencies looking to manage social media more effectively for their clients. The Sendible platform brings all your social networks together into a centralised hub and is the easiest way to execute a winning social media strategy for multipl...
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker is the Consumer Intelligence Acceleration platform for brands to drive business impact and revenue. Recognized as a Leader in Consumer Intelligence and Social Listening, Talkwalker's platform combines a multitude of internal and external data sources with AI powered by Blue Silk™ technolo...
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
Iconosquare is a powerful analytics and management platform for social media marketers. Businesses and agencies easily manage and report their performance on their social media accounts. Whether it's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or TikTok. Here's how Iconosquare can help you: * In-depth ...
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 Brand24 is one of the most advanced social media monitoring tools with AI-powered reports and insights. Thousands of companies of all sizes use Brand24 to identify and analyze online conversations about their brands, products, and competitors across the web. Brand24 empowers its users to sta...
eclincher
eclincher.com
eclincher is truly a powerful one-stop-shop social media management platform, helping you master your online brand reach and reputation. eclincher offers: planning, publishing with multi-channel post editing, visual calendar, advanced scheduling, automation with smart queues, RSS feeds auto publishi...
Reportei
reportei.com
Create Social Media and Digital Marketing Reports and Dashboards in just 3 seconds. See all your main indicators from Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Busine...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...
NiceJob
nicejob.com
NiceJob help great businesses get the reputation they deserve, become top rated, and win more sales. It's a reputation marketing platform designed to help your businesses grow by attracting more leads and closing more sales. NiceJob does this by automating the process of collecting reviews and refer...
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Influencer Marketing Platform Affable lets global brands, agencies & D2C e-Commerce brands find influencers, manage campaigns & measure ROI with ease! Verified Influencers. 100+ Clients.
Sociality.io
sociality.io
Sociality.io is an all-in-one social media management platform trusted by global businesses, digital agencies, and enterprises since 2015. Our's main aim is to facilitate social media management workflows by developing meaningful connections on social media by enabling a more efficient teamwork expe...
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find the content that performs best. Collaborate with the influencers who matter. Use our content insights to generate ideas, create high-performing content, monitor your performance and identify influencers. BuzzSumo powers the strategies of 500k+ marketers, with content marketing data on 8b arti...
Cloud Campaign
cloudcampaign.com
Cloud Campaign is the platform for agencies looking to scale social media management for their clients. Top agencies are able to increase the number of brands they can manage and charge a higher retainer with a leaner team. The platform focuses on automation and streamlined workflows to make your ac...
VBOUT
vbout.com
VBOUT is an AI-powered marketing platform trusted by 1000’s of businesses worldwide to automate and centralize their marketing while delivering engaging, personalized experiences to their audiences. Agencies and partners use VBOUT directly or through a white label setup to build custom plans, manage...
Oktopost
oktopost.com
B2B Social Media Management Platform to manage, monitor & measure all of your social media activities. Reach your B2B marketing goals. Book A Demo.Oktopost enables B2B marketing teams to amplify their brand on social media and measure the real impact of social on the business. Oktopost's social m...
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected...
Audiense
audiense.com
Everything you need to understand audiences & get better marketing results, social media results, influencer results, media strategies, growth strategies or return on ad spend. Put consumer segmentation and cultural insights at the centre of your strategy and give your teams the ability to understa...
Reputation
reputation.com
Reputation is the only platform that empowers companies to fulfill their brand promise by measuring, managing, and scaling their reputation performance in real-time, everywhere. Functioning as a business’ eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation AI-po...
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter is the brand intelligence company reimagining customer connections and reputation management through AI-powered deep listening. We make it easy for multi-location brands to drive real-time impact through relevant insights in critical moments that matter. Chatmeter understands the challenge...
quintly
quintly.com
Social Media Analytics. Simplified. quintly is made for marketing experts as an easy & efficient solution for analyzing and benchmarking social media performance. Implement analytics & benchmarking to all of your social media channels and report your achievements effortlessly. Whether you are u...
ListenFirst
listenfirstmedia.com
ListenFirst delivers the social analytics that you want today with the foundation for what’s essential tomorrow. With over two billion people on social media every day, it has quickly become the richest source of consumer intelligence. We capture every social signal and marry them with complementa...
Social Status
socialstatus.io
Social Status is a social media analytics platform used by thousands of marketers, businesses and agencies all around the world. Social Status automates social media reporting for Facebook, Instagram, Instagram Stories, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter. Reports can be exported to CSV, PDF, Powe...
Socialinsider
socialinsider.io
Simplified and straightforward social media analytics for busy marketers. Socialinsider combines social intelligence, analytics, benchmarking and listening into one single platform. Optimize your social media strategy. Get advanced analytics and in-depth listening insights. Level up your social m...
Sotrender
sotrender.com
Sotrender is a social media analytics software that helps marketers: * Analyse current performance and ongoing campaigns (paid and organic) * Track competitors and uncover their strategy * Automate the process of generating summary reports * Optimise their social media performance and marketing stra...
Tubular Labs
tubularlabs.com
Tubular Labs, the social video intelligence company, is the only solution to provide a unified view of the content, interests and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and more. With people presence across the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Singapore, Tub...
YouScan
youscan.io
YouScan is an AI-powered social listening platform. It helps marketers, researchers, CX experts, and PR pros fully understand their customers by providing insights into: * What they say. * What they do. * Who they are. YouScan features: * Insights Copilot, the first conversational social listenin...
SocialDog
social-dog.net
SocialDog is an all-In-one Twitter marketing service allowing businesses and individuals to manage their Twitter accounts smartly and efficiently. Features such as account operation management, follower management, engagement analytics and auto-tweet scheduling to help you to optimize your activity...
Echobox
echobox.com
Echobox helps publishers around the world save time and increase performance with newsletter and social media automation.
Facelift
facelift-bbt.com
Facelift is a multiple certified software solution with all components for professional social media marketing on enterprise level. All-in-one software enables companies to manage their marketing activities centrally and efficiently. Facelift's world-leading social media management tool with activ...
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. S...
Brandwatch Social Media Management
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Social Media Management, previously Falcon.io, is a leading solution for social media monitoring, advertising, publishing, audience and performance analytics, and managing customer data. Brandwatch Social Media Management enables brands to explore the full potential of digital marketing a...
Dash Hudson
dashhudson.com
Dash Hudson is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Hudson enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business resul...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Denim Social
denimsocial.com
Denim Social is a social media management software company that provides tools to empower marketers in regulated industries to manage organic social media content and paid social media advertising on one platform. Trusted by more than 250 institutions in banking, insurance, mortgage and wealth manag...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Infegy
infegy.com
Infegy Atlas takes the hard work out of making sense of social data, enabling brands, agencies, and researchers to understand consumers better and faster than ever before. With unique features like standard access to 17+ years of broadly sourced, normalized social data, psychographic-based audience ...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. Sprinklr Serv...
NapoleonCat
napoleoncat.com
Moderate, publish, analyze, grow – with an all-in-one social media management platform that connects your teams and untangles your workflows. Your search for a reliable, all-in-one social media management tool ends here. * Manage multiple social media channels. * Automate customer service. * Schedu...